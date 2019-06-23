Guided Kayak Nature Tours

July 1: Peace River and Hunter Creek Estuary Bird Rookery Kayak Tour. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Punta Gorda. Wilderness and birds on the Peace River and its tributaries. Spring and Summer are great times to see the very active bird rookery full of nesting birds. Learn about the ecology of the Estuary and Mangrove Forest that we are in. Aside from the birds, manatee and dolphin are in this area. All equipment provided and your guide is a Certified Florida Master Naturalist. $50 per person.
July 2: Estuary Kayak Tour in Estero Bay. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bonita Beach. Learn about the wonders of America’s only Mangrove Forest. See herons, egrets, pelicans, osprey, roseate spoonbills, dolphins, manatees and more. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist will be your guide. $50 per person.
July 3: Cocohatchee River/Wiggins Pass Estuary Kayak Tour. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Naples. This is a beautiful estuary area, with mangroves and many birds, dolphins, manatees and other critters. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. $55 per person.
July 4: Kayak Mullock Creek. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. From San Carlos Park. This is a very quiet pathway to the east side of Estero Bay in the area of the Estero Bay Buffer Preserve. Many Birds, Fish, Dolphin, Manatee, crustaceans, etc! among the winding mangrove creeks and in the Bay. $70 per person.
July 5: Bird Beaches and Mangrove Creeks of Bunche Beach and San Carlos Bay Kayak Tour. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A protected wild area of shallow waters, lots of birds and a variety of other creatures, including dolphin and manatee. $65 per person includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist guide.
July 5: Sunset/Bird Rookery Kayak Tour on the Caloosahatchee River. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fort Myers. Paddle on the Caloosahatchee and some wild creeks with 1000's of birds. Learn about the plants and animals that are in this part of our estuary. Great view of the sunset! Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist will be your guide. $50 per person.
July 6: Estuary Kayak Tour in Estero Bay. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bonita Beach. Learn about the wonders of America’s only Mangrove Forest. See herons, egrets, pelicans, osprey, roseate spoonbills, dolphins, manatees and more. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist will be your guide. $50 per person. Reservations required 239 694-5513 or www.GAEAGuides.com.
July 7: Rivers and Creeks Kayak Tour from Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about the history of the Caloosahatchee and Orange Rivers, about the estuary that this area is part of and get to know the wild creeks of the preserve. Visit an active bird rookery island with many birds nesting at this time of the year. Learn about the birds, plants and animals that live here. $60 per person includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. Call 239 694-5513 for reservation or www.GAEAGuides.com.
July 8: Kayak Alligator Creek in Punta Gorda. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a beautiful creek that is part of Charlotte Harbor Estuary. See the transition from fresh water to salt. Lots of fish and birds feed on this creek. Learn about the estuary, the “cradle” of the Ocean, and the important mangrove forest. $60 per person. Reservations needed - 239 694-5513 or www.GAEAGuides.com.
July 9: Estuary Kayak Tour in Estero Bay. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bonita Beach. Learn about the wonders of America’s only Mangrove Forest. See herons, egrets, pelicans, osprey, roseate spoonbills, dolphins, manatees and more. includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist will be your guide.$50 per person. Reservations required 239 694-5513 or www.GAEAGuides.com.
July 10: Cocohatchee River/Wiggins Pass Estuary Kayak Tour. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Naples. This is a beautiful estuary area, with mangroves and many birds, dolphins, manatees and other critters. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. $55 per person.
July 10: Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve Kayak Tour from New Pass. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A very wildlife active area of the Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve. Many birds, dolphin, manatees and more. Learn about this unique Mangrove Forest — the only one in the United States. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. $50 per person.
July 11: Lovers’ Key Inside Passage Kayak Tour. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy learning of the creatures and plants on the waterways of this State Park from your Master Naturalist guide. Truly a lovely place, full of life. Many birds, fish, dolphins, urchins, conchs, whelks, etc. $60 per person includes all equipment.
July 12: Mangrove Mazes of Matlacha Pass Kayak Tour. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Matlacha. Visit the Mangrove Mazes and Tunnels of Matlacha Pass, "Nature's Cathedrals". Lots of birds, fish and critters in these mysterious tunnels. In Fall and Winter we often see the visiting White Pelicans. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. $60 per person.
July 12: Sunset/Bird Rookery Kayak Tour on the Caloosahatchee River. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fort Myers. Paddle on the Caloosahatchee and some wild creeks with 1000's of birds. Learn about the plants and animals that are in this part of our estuary. Great view of the sunset! Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist will be your guide. $50 per person.
July 13: Estuary Kayak Tour in Estero Bay. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bonita Beach. Learn about the wonders of America’s only Mangrove Forest. See herons, egrets, pelicans, osprey, roseate spoonbills, dolphins, manatees and more. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist will be your guide.$50 per person.
July 14: Wildflower Kayak Tour on the Orange River. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is Spring and SW Florida is just full of gorgeous wildflowers and the Orange River has many of them blooming along its shores. Lots of turtles basking in the sun on logs, fish swimming in the water and birds. Learn about the birds, plants and animals that live here. $50 per person includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide.
July 14: Full Moon /Sunset /Bird Rookery Kayak Tour on the Caloosahatchee River. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Paddle on the Caloosahatchee and some wild creeks with 1000's of birds going to roost for the night. It’s Summer and some of these birds are still nesting. This area is a perfect place to see sunset and moonrise. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. $50 per person.
July 15: Kayak Shell Creek in Punta Gorda. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a beautiful, undisturbed creek with many cypress and large oak trees, lots of fish and birds feed from this creek. This is one of the only areas that we see the rare Limpkin. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. $50 per person.
July 15: Full Moon /Sunset /Bird Rookery Kayak Tour on the Caloosahatchee River. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Paddle on the Caloosahatchee and some wild creeks with 1000's of birds going to roost for the night. It’s Summer and some of these birds are still nesting. This area is a perfect place to see sunset and moonrise. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. $50 per person.
July 16: Estuary Kayak Tour in Estero Bay. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bonita Beach. Learn about the wonders of America’s only Mangrove Forest. See herons, egrets, pelicans, osprey, roseate spoonbills, dolphins, manatees and more. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist will be your guide. $50 per person.
July 17: Cocohatchee River/Wiggins Pass Estuary Kayak Tour. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Naples. This is a beautiful estuary area, with mangroves and many birds, dolphins, manatees and other critters. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. $55 per person.
July 18: Archeological Kayak & Site Tour. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bokeelia. Learn about our ancient native Calusa Civilization by taking a guided tour of the Calusa Heritage Trail at the Pineland Site Complex. Then paddle on the grass flats of Pine Island Sound like the Calusa did. See a variety of birds, sponges, fish, soft corals, bottom dwelling creatures, dolphin and sometimes manatee. $80 per person includes all equipment, your Fla. Master Naturalist Guide, parking and your entry fee to the Calusa Heritage Trail.
July 19: Kayak Tour on the back waters of Matlacha Pass. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. West Cape Coral. Wander through some fascinating mangrove creeks where we often see herons, egrets, brown pelicans, osprey, eagles, manatees and dolphin. Learn about the critters and the ecology of the estuary. Eat lunch on the water in this tranquil area. Learn how to pronounce “Matlacha.” $60 includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist will be your guide.
July 19: Sunset/Bird Rookery Kayak Tour on the Caloosahatchee River. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fort Myers. Paddle on the Caloosahatchee and some wild creeks with 1,000's of birds. Learn about the plants and animals that are in this part of our estuary. Great view of the sunset! Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist will be your guide. $50 per person.
July 20: Estuary Kayak Tour in Estero Bay. Bonita Beach. Learn about the wonders of America’s only Mangrove Forest. See herons, egrets, pelicans, osprey, roseate spoonbills, dolphins, manatees and more. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist will be your guide. $50 per person.
July 21: Rivers and Creek Kayak Tour from Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about the history of the Caloosahatchee and Orange Rivers, about the estuary that this area is part of and get to know the wild creeks of the preserve. Visit an active bird rookery island with many birds nesting at this time of the year. Learn about the birds, plants and animals that live here. $60 per person includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide.
July 22: Kayak Shell Creek in Punta Gorda. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a beautiful, undisturbed creek with many cypress and large oak trees, lots of fish and birds feed from this creek. This is one of the only areas that we see the rare Limpkin. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. $50 per person.
July 23: Estuary Kayak Tour in Estero Bay. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bonita Beach. Learn about the wonders of America’s only Mangrove Forest. See herons, egrets, pelicans, osprey, roseate spoonbills, dolphins, manatees and more. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist will be your guide. $50 per person.
July 24: Cocohatchee River/Wiggins Pass Estuary Kayak Tour. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Naples. This is a beautiful estuary area, with mangroves and many birds, dolphins, manatees and other critters. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. $55 per person.
July 24: Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve Kayak Tour from New Pass. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A very wildlife active area of the Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve. Many birds, dolphin, manatees and more. Learn about this unique Mangrove Forest - the only one in the United States. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. $50 per person.
July 25: Bat Kayak Tour in North Fort Myers. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit a lovely creek in the wilderness of North Fort Myers. This is part of our estuary system, with many plants and animals. At dusk we will see the bats come out of their hiding places. Learn about these very interesting, ancient and important creatures from your Certified Florida Master Naturalist guide. $50 per person.
July 26: Imperial River/ Estero Bay Kayak Tour. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit this lovely river as it gently pours into Estero Bay through winding mangrove mazes, a very productive estuarine environment with up to 300 species of birds and a wide variety of aquatic species. See how important the estuaries of the world are to life on this planet. $60 per person.
July 26: Sunset /Bird Rookery Kayak Tour on the Caloosahatchee River. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fort Myers. Paddle on the Caloosahatchee and some wild creeks with 1000's of birds. Learn about the plants and animals that are in this part of our estuary. Great view of the sunset! Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist will be your guide. $50 per person.
July 27: Estuary Kayak Tour in Estero Bay. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bonita Beach. Learn about the wonders of America’s only Mangrove Forest. See herons, egrets, pelicans, osprey, roseate spoonbills, dolphins, manatees and more. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist will be your guide.$50 per person. Reservations required 239 694-5513 or www.GAEAGuides.com.
July 28: Rivers and Creek Kayak Tour from Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about the history of the Caloosahatchee and Orange Rivers, about the estuary that this area is part of and get to know the wild creeks of the preserve. Visit an active bird rookery island with many birds nesting at this time of the year. Learn about the birds, plants and animals that live here. $60 per person includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide.
July 29: Peace River and Hunter Creek Estuary Bird Rookery Kayak Tour. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Punta Gorda. Wilderness and birds on the Peace River and its tributaries. Spring and Summer are great times to see the very active bird rookery full of nesting birds. You will learn about the ecology of the Estuary and Mangrove Forest that we are in. Aside from the birds, manatee and dolphin are in this area. All equipment provided and your guide is a Certified Florida Master Naturalist. $50 per person.
July 30: Estuary Kayak Tour in Estero Bay. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bonita Beach. Learn about the wonders of America’s only Mangrove Forest. See herons, egrets, pelicans, osprey, roseate spoonbills, dolphins, manatees and more. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist will be your guide.$50 per person.
July 31: Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve Kayak Tour from New Pass. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A very wildlife active area of the Estero Bay Aquatic Preserve. Many birds, dolphin, manatees and more. Learn about this unique Mangrove Forest. Includes all equipment and a Florida Master Naturalist as your guide. $50 per person.
For reservations, book online at www.GAEAGuides.com or call 239-694-5513.
