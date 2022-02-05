162 brave souls signed up for The Punta Gorda YMCA’s first Harbor Hustle 5K anticipating a run with beautiful views along the Charlotte Harbor Waterfront. While the views remained beautiful, the temperature was a chilling 29 degrees Fahrenheit.
Despite the cold, the first male overall winner finished with a time of 19:46, and the female overall winner finished in 22:36. Although they were feeling the chill, participants had a great time, and the funds raised warmed the hearts of the Children and Families that benefit from the YMCA of Southwest Florida Scholarship Fund.
The generous time and support put into this event by participants, volunteers and sponsors helped to raise $5,430 toward YMCA of Southwest Florida Children and Families Scholarship Fund. Fundraising allows the YMCA of Southwest Florida to continue providing scholarship assistance for children, families, seniors and expanding YMCA programming and services for everyone in the community.
To gain some perspective of the impact the funds raised holds:
A donation of $60 will teach a child how to be safe in and around water through Safety Around Water lessons.
A donation of $100 will allow two children to attend a week of Kindergarten Readiness Camp.
A donation of $275 will provide three healthy meals daily to an early learner for three months.
A donation of $600 will give two families an annual membership.
A donation of $1,000 will send two children to summer camp for the entire summer.
A donation of $1,710 will provide two children with after school care for the school year.
A donation of $2,500 will prepare a classroom of early learners for kindergarten by opening the door to academic success.
Interested in giving to the Children and Families Scholarship Fund? Contact your local YMCA of Southwest Florida Branch or visit www.ymcaswfl.org.
