Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Port Charlotte, held its inaugural Harbor Walk for Hunger at Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda, on March 23.

Participants walked from Fishermen’s Village parking lot to Gilchrist Park and back, to complete a 2.3 mile circuit. Volunteers provided pastries, fruit and water to the walkers.

Eight hundred dollars was raised to benefit the church’s food pantry which serves meals to those in need. For more information or to make a donation, call 941-625-5262 or visit www.htlchurch.org.

