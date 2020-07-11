Free autism screening for
young childrenGolisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to five years of age.
The next screening will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17 at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road, Suite 102, Fort Myers.
Medical consultants for the project stress that an early diagnosis can make a vast difference for toddlers and their families. They say early intensive behavioral intervention can make an immense difference not just in the development of the child, but in their families as well. The ASD screening is conducted by the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. The screenings are administered by an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, who has extensive training and experience in typical child development and developmental disorders. A physician referral is not required. To schedule a screening, call 239-343-6838.
Learn about the relationship between gut health and your immune systemLaura R. Korman, DC, DACBN, invites you to opt-in to an educational email series to learn about the relationship between gut health and your immune system. Did you know that the majority of the immune system resides in the gut? Dr. Korman is ready to provide you with a closer look into gut health and share how your gut plays a significant role in overall health. Learning about gut health will give you a better understanding of how the entire gastrointestinal tract functions and why it plays such an essential role.
Opt-in to her exclusive, informative and free email series dedicated to leaky gut. Just visit her website at www.drlaurakorman.com and sign up. She also will present an even more informative, live webinar on this very same topic on at 10:30 a.m. July 23. Korman can be reached at 941-629-6700.
The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership meeting
The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 8:30 a.m. July 28 via video conferencing. Register at bit.ly/TFPCCJuly2020.
The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke. For more information, contact prevention@drugfreecc.org.
