Contactless Food Drive
San Antonio Catholic Church Saint Vincent DePaul’s Food Pantry is having a “Contactless Food Drive” from 2-4 p.m. July 21. The Women’s Guild and KofC Council #12456 are sponsoring this drive. The pantry is running very low on the basic food items and are asking for non-perishable food items to help feed the needy families here in our area. Drive to the left side of the church, stay in your car and a masked and gloved volunteer will unload the items from your car. Monetary gifts will also graciously be accepted. The pantry is located at 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Financial assistance hosted by SHINE via ZoomAre you living on a fixed income? You could be eligible to save money on your out-of-pocket medical and prescription drug expenses. Hosted by SHINE via Zoom at noon July 22. Register in advance for this webinar at bit.ly/MoneyHelpZoom. Program courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging for SWFL. For questions regarding Zoom webinar, email shineinfo@aaaswfl.org. To learn more about our services or to request Medicare counseling, call the Elder Helpline at 866-413-5337.
Healthy Happy Hour: Family & Friends CPRJoin the Healthy Life Center for a demo followed by an engaging Q&A session with a Lee Health. This month Jamie Hoover demonstrates how to perform hands only CPR. 3:30-4:30 p.m. July 22. For questions and to RSVP, call 239-468-0050.
Health department is warning residents to be wary of coronavirus scamsThe Florida Department of Health is warning residents to be wary of potential coronavirus- related scams that target people during the global pandemic.
Telephone scams regarding COVID-19 test results have been reported by Floridians. Residents have been contacted by callers stating they are with the Florida Department of Health and request social security numbers and medical information before the caller can provide “COVID-19 results.”
Below are tips for how to protect yourself from scams, including the COVID-19 phone scam:
1. The Department will not call to ask for social security numbers or medical information.
2. Never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages, or over the phone.
3. Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.
4. Scammers often spoof phone numbers to trick you into answering or responding.
5. Remember that government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money.
6. Do not click any links in a text message or email that you are unsure of.
7. If someone is approached at their home by anyone claiming to work for the Florida Department of Health or dressed in protective medical gear, they are encouraged to ask for verification. All DOH staff will have a badge displayed.
For more information, visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
