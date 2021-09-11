Sumter Dental Care Free Dentistry Day
Residents will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Sumter Dental Care. Fillings, extractions and cleanings will be provided to patients from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 18 at 1339 N. Sumter Blvd., North Port. Patients will be accepted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 941-876-4023.
Community Educational SeriesAn educational series will take place 6-7:30 p.m. on the following dates at Chelsea Place Senior Daytime Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Call 941-787-0687 to register.
Sept. 23: Camilita Aldridge, The Area Agency on Aging, “Medicare Open Enrollment Information”
Oct. 28: Amy Schenck, program specialist for The Alzheimer’s Association
Nov. 18: Tammy Wilkie, Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office Community Affairs Unit “Community Programs: Take Me Home Program, Project Lifesaver & DNA Kits.”
Dec. 9: Mark Martella, attorney, Dellutri Law Group. “Protecting You and Your Family, Why A Estate Plan Is More Than Just a Will” and “The 7 Biggest Financial Mistakes People Make to Blow Their Retirement”
Free autism screeningGolisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to five years of age. The next screening will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road, Suite 102, Fort Myers. The ASD screening is conducted by the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. A physician referral is not required. To schedule a screening, call 239-343-6838.
Virtual Dystonia Zoo DayThe inaugural Virtual Dystonia Zoo day in 2020 united thousands of individuals from all 50 states and nine countries, on the same day, at the same time, to raise awareness and raise funds to support the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. Fun live and virtual activities will be planned throughout the day from zoo keeper chats and expert chats to social media contests and arts and crafts. The live stream kicks off at noon Sept. 25. Register at https://letszoothis.swell.gives.
Chick-fil-A Run For The Kids 5KThe Chick-fil-A Run For The Kids 5K is Dec. 4. It includes the Chick-fil-A 5K and 1 Mile Family Walk/Run.1814 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Registration at 6:15 a.m. Sign up at https://run signup.com/Race/Events/FL/PortCharlotte/ChickfilAPortCharlotte.
Monoclonal antibody treatmentsAnyone 12 years or older and weighing at least 88 pounds, and are high-risk, have the virus or have been exposed to COVID-19, is eligible for the monoclonal treatment. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Tringali Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. To make an appointment, visit www.patientportalfl.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.