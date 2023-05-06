Child safety

Child Safety and Wellness Workshops are being conducted in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.

 Shutterstock

Women’s Health Expo

The Kiwanis Club of North Port is sponsoring a women’s health expo that will feature free mammograms, table massages and motorcycle riding lessons. The Women’s Health & Safety Matters Expo is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 6 at the Morgan Family Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-223-7120.


   

 

