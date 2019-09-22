Emotions of the Heart: Stress management class
Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. 1:15 p.m. Sept. 24 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Hawaiian Hula for Health
Come in for a complimentary class on Oct. 4. Hula dance to “Tiny Bubbles,” “Pearly Shells” and more. Enjoy the rhythm of the islands with gentle moves that naturally firm and tone the hips, legs, arms and upper body. Classes will meet Fridays 10:30-11:30 a.m. For information, call Keoki at 941-474-6412. Anne & Chuck Dever Regional Park, is at 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Charlotte County will be Oct. 5 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Sign up today at act.alz.org/charlottefl. or contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or email kaheldman@alz.org.
Blood drive
OneBlood is holding a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., All blood donors will receive a OneBlood cancer awareness T-shirt, keychain, Culver’s “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” coupon for free custard, and a Beall’s extra 15% off coupon, as well as a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening and a snack. ID required For more information, or to make an appointment online, visit www.oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code 9354.
Distinguished speaker series
Open to people with Parkinson’s disease, care partners and members of the medical community. Speakers: Mary Spremulli: addressing swallowing challenges in Parkinson’s disease and London Butterfield: tools for enhancing cognitive fitness and memory. 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Registration is required. For more information, call 941-926-6413, ext. 300, or www.neurochallenge.org.
‘Synchronizing the Symphony in Your Brain’
The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra presents “Synchronizing the Symphony in Your Brain” on Oct. 12 as part of the Medical Grand Rounds annual luncheon-lecture series. Guest speaker Carlos L. Mass will lead the audience through a fascinating lecture illustrating the relationships between neurofeedback, human behavior and the orchestra.
Tickets are $50. Registration fee includes a cocktail reception at noon and luncheon-lecture at 1 p.m. at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 S.W. Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Register at charlottesymphony.com or by calling 941-205-5996.
Trick or Trot 5K Trail Run
Come join fellow ghouls and goblins in this Halloween-themed (costumes encouraged) 5K trail run through Ann Dever Park in Englewood on Oct. 19. Gender-specific shirt guaranteed if registered by Oct. 17. Awards for overall, youth, masters, grand and senior masters, veteran masters and top three male/female in each age group. Info: runsignup.com/Race/FL/Englewood/TrickorTrot5KTrailRun. Online registration ends Oct. 17. Proceeds benefit the Zoomers scholarship fund and Suncoast Humane Society. If you are unable to race but would like to support the Zoomers Scholarship fund, click on the Donate button on the race website.
Haunted Health Fair
A Haunted Health Fair will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Village Place Health & Rehabilitation Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Vendors, bounce house plus tricks and tricks for the whole family. For more information, call 941-624-5966.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.