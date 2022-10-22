The Skyway 10K

Once a year runners have the opportunity to race 6.2 miles across three counties 200 feet above Tampa Bay. The Skyway 10K is limited to 8,000 participants.

 Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock

‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022

Through Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Register at www.Tinyurl.com/2022SeniorGames.


 

