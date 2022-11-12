‘Breathe Easy’ — A Lung Cancer Prevention Health Talk

A free and informative talk with thoracic surgeon, Guillermo Sanabria, M.D., who will share information about protecting your lungs, warning signs of lung disease and screenings. 7:45-9 a.m. Nov. 16 at Suncoast Auditorium, on the campus of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, 779 Medical Drive, Englewood. For additional information, call 941-473-5035.


 

