Chelsea Place opens Punta Gorda home care office
Chelsea Place Senior Care, which offers affordable assisted living, day care and home care for seniors, recently opened a new office in Punta Gorda for its growing home care operations. The new office is at 126 E. Olympia Ave., Suite 301, on the corner of Olympia and Nesbit Street. Visit chelseaplacecare.com for more on Chelsea Place services and resources. To contact the Punta Gorda home care office, call 941-979-5288 or email Home Care Administrator Jamie Brown at jamie@chelseaplacecare.com.
Tools to Quit: Free Help to Quit Smoking
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register.
Tobacco Free Partnership meeting
The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 28 at the CareerSource, 3745 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to educating others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke. For more information, contact prevention@drugfreecc.org.
‘Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About CBD But Were Afraid to Ask’
The workshop is titled “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About CBD But Were Afraid to Ask” will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28. The workshop will cover the history of the use of hemp oil for healing, the benefits of CBD oil, the quality differences in products on the market, how to choose a quality CBD product and help educate people on the myriad of misinformation circulating about CBD. The workshop will be taught by Teri Michel, who is a licensed massage therapist and certified ayurvedic health educator. She has been working with essential oils since 2009 and recently completed a certification on the endocannabinoid system and CBD. If you would like to attend or for more Information, call 941-875-8582. Ananda Yoga is at 13035 Tamiami Trail, Suite E, North Port.
Grief Seminar
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, holds its 5th Annual Grief Seminar from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Breakfast is served after registration. After breakfast, light a candle in memory of your loved one placing it next to the framed photo that you have brought with you. During the seminar “When Another Morning Dawns,” led by grief counselor and pastor, the Rev. Attila Szemesi, the group will participate in an interactive program with speakers and a question and answer period presenting support for those who have experienced grief through loss in their lives either recently or in the past. Lunch is then served and the interactive discussions will continues during the afternoon. Call 941-426-5580 to register. This community event is free with a love offering accepted to cover the cost for food.
Health, Safety and Women’s Expo
Bayfront Health’s 2020 Health, Safety and Women’s Expo will be from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This is an event designed especially for you: Showcasing products, services and health and safety preparedness courses. Whether it’s fashion and financial planning or health and wellness, there will be over 100 professionals representing a variety of local businesses and organizations offering something for everyone, including head-to-toe pampering, demonstrations, educational information, health and wellness products, arts and crafts, health screenings, sweepstakes, massages and more. To learn more, visit BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Fire and Fall Prevention Program
A fire and fall prevention program for older adults will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults to live safely at home and is centered around 16 key safety messages, eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Brains and Balance Past 60 Program
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “Brains and Balance Past 60” program at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This class will take place 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 3 to March 18. Research shows that staying mentally sharp and physically stable will improve the quality of life as we age. This class combines balance exercises along with brain training drills in a fun and interactive program. You can register online at bit.ly/2QDHbTP. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County Heart Walk
The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association’s premier event for raising funds to save lives from heart disease and stroke. Check in at 8 a.m. Feb. 8. Call 941-625-3164 to register. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda.
Give Kids a Smile Day Provides Free Dental Services at FSW
The Dental Hygiene program at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers will host its annual Give Kids A Smile Day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 8, in building A on the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers. Children ages three to 17 will receive free dental services on a first-come first-served basis. Services that will be offered at no charge include dental cleanings, x-rays, dental sealants and a dental examination. Health educational activities, wellness assessments and child safety education will also be provided. For more information, call the FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic at 239-985-8334.
Powder Puff Charity Classic Golf Tournament
This is the 41st annual Powder Puff Golf Classic Women’s golf tournament. the goal is to provide a fun-filled competitive golf venue for amateur women while supporting community charities.All proceeds from our 2020 tournament will be donated to the local Tidewell Hospice. Feb. 21-23 at Port Charlotte Golf Club, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. 941-661-0626 or powderpuff@gmail.com.
Harbor Walk for Hunger
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte, is holding their 2nd annual Harbor Walk for Hunger at 9 a.m. Feb. 22. Proceeds from the walk will benefit their food pantry which provides healthy, nutritious food to over 500 Charlotte County individuals each month. The walk will begin in the parking lot at Fisherman’s Village and proceed through Gilchrist Park, along the Peace River waterfront, up to Laishley Marina and then back again, in Punta Gorda. The walk is approximately 2 1/2 miles. Each walker is asked to raise a minimum of $20 to enter, although anything more will be greatly appreciated. Monetary donations or non-perishable food items will also be collected at the registration tent for those who may not be able to walk the route. For more information, call 941-625-5262.
