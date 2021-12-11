Food drive

The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, holds its Salvation Army Food Drive from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 13. Requested and suggested items are toothpaste/oral hygiene, personal hygiene (soap, shampoo, deodorant, razors etc.), baby items including food, incontinent products, laundry soap, cereal/oatmeal, protein drinks/ food bars and Chef Boyardee quick meals. For more information, call 941-426-5580.

Autism screening for young childrenGolisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to five years of age.The next screening will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road, suite 102, Fort Myers. A physician referral is not required. To schedule a screening, call 239-343-6838.

Blue Christmas ServiceThere are many reasons to feel blue — dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over your future.These and many other situations can make parties and joviality painful for many people. If you or someone you know is having a difficult time this Christmas season, the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church is holding a special service of remembrance and hope at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Gulf Cove UMC is at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or https://GulfCoveChurch.com.

Freedom RunThe 2nd Annual 5K Freedom Run will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 31 at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Sign up at wrgainesjr.org.

Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-099 or email acausey@ymcaswfl.org.

Rock Steady Boxing12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-099 or email acausey@ymcaswfl.org.

Beach Yoga9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments