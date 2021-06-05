Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic
Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic makes a stop in Port Charlotte from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 7 at Family Health Centers, 4300 Kings Highway, Suite 500. The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is tailored especially for children.
It’s staffed with a pediatric registered nurse to administer the vaccine. A special Pain Ease spray is on-hand to put on the injection site to alleviate any discomfort or fear of needles that kids sometimes have. Also, the mobile vaccination unit has a pharmacist, EMT or paramedic and customer service team to assist in the process.
Anyone is welcome and there is no cost for the vaccine. There are no appointments; the Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only. Children 12 years old and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic. A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination. The second dose will be set for the same location or one nearby. For more information, visit GolisanoChildrensSWFL.org.
Charlotte County Weather Radio ContestHurricane season is from June 1 through Nov. 30. It is important to have an emergency kit ready in case a disaster comes. Submit a photo of your emergency preparedness kit on the pinned post on the Charlotte County Emergency Management Facebook page, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, for a chance to win one of four all-purpose weather radios for your kit. The contest will end at 9 a.m. June 7.
Learn how to create a plan and build a kit by visiting www.ready.gov/plan or www.ready.gov/kit. Four winners will be selected randomly from the names of those who submitted a photo. The drawing will be streamed live at 1:30 p.m. June 7 on the Charlotte County Emergency Management Facebook page.
Kids’ Summer Beach RunsThe popular Kids’ Summer Beach Runs begin June 8. These free 1-mile fun runs are Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and July. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. and races kick off at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday races are June 8 to July 27 at Siesta Beach. Meet near the playground. Wednesday races are June 9 to July 28 at Brohard Park. Meet near the Venice Fishing Pier. Registration is required on-site. All fun-run participants will receive a ribbon for finishing each race and after four runs each participant will earn a T-shirt and a discount coupon for New Balance shoes. For more information call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
Tea & Talk on glaucomaDo you or someone you know have glaucoma? Without early detection and effective treatment, glaucoma can gradually steal your sight. More than 3 million Americans have been diagnosed with glaucoma, the second leading cause of blindness wordwide.
Learn about the new treatments that can help you or a loved one prevent vision loss at this free seminar with Dr. Jon Batzer from noon to 1 p.m. June 9 at Community Eye Center, 1988 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.Tea and treats will be served. For more information or to RSVP, call 941-265-8878 or visit https://quigleyeye.com/events.
Thursday TalksThe Punta Gorda YMCA is excited to introduce a new lecture series called Thursday Talks. In the coming months, various speakers with diverse backgrounds will be stopping by the Punta Gorda YMCA to share a bit about their careers, past or present. June 10: Peace River Wildlife Center. June 17: Air Force Brigadier General Bud Bell. Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The talks are free and open to the public. Sign up by registering at the Punta Gorda YMCA or call 941-505-0999.
Senior Care ConferenceGain the knowledge and understanding to easily navigate the complex world of senior care. The event is free. Space is limited so make sure to get your tickets early at bit.ly/3end4wI. It runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12 at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., in Punta Gorda.
Parkinson’s Expo is virtualThe fourth annual Parkinson’s Expo is the signature educational event presented by Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s. This year the Parkinson’s Expo is going virtual. This will allow us to educate, empower, and engage the Parkinson’s community from safety and the comfort of their own home, no matter the location. The expo features several presenters who are nationally renowned Parkinson’s experts. 9 a.m. June 12. Free to attend.
Registration is required at www.neurochallenge.org/expo.html or by calling 941-926-6413.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.