Child Safety and Wellness Workshop
Each class will include information on child safety and wellness including child passenger safety, water safety, nutrition and sleep safely. Technicians will be available to check if car seats are installed properly. There will be a limited number of seats for those who qualify and need a seat.
5:30-7:30 p.m. March 16 at 650 Mary St., Punta Gorda.
5:30-7:30 p.m. April 18 at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
5:30-7:30 p.m. May 18 at 650 Mary St., Punta Gorda.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/DOHCCchildsafety.
Punta Gorda Y 8th Annual Spin-a-Thon
8 a.m.-noon March 18 at the Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. An indoor cycling event where participants can choose to ride 1,2,3 or up to 4 hours. Proceeds help support our Children and Families Scholarship Fund. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.
Drug Free Punta Gorda Coalition MeetingThe Executive Director of Drug Free Charlotte County, Diane Ramseyer, will be the guest speaker from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 23 at the Drug Free Punta Gorda office, 27050 Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. The entrance is on Indian Creek Lane behind East Elementary School. Learn of the current trends for substance use among youth in areas of Charlotte County. RSVP to Monica.Babcock@yourcharlotteschools.net or by text or phone at 941-740-4358. Remote attendance by Zoom is available at https://tinyurl.com/mudknufs.
Muddy Princess Punta Gorda 2023 Mud RunMuddy Princess is an outdoor 5K obstacle mud run for women only, ages 9 and up. Run, walk, crawl, climb, slide and laugh your way along the course. Complete the run as fast or as slowly as you like. 8 a.m. April 8. The Farm, 1447-2351, FL-31 Punta Gorda. To register, visit www.muddyprincess.com.
Enhance FitnessMarch 20-July 14. 1-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday at the Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Enhance Fitness is geared toward older adults and those with a chronic condition like arthritis. The class will focus on strength, flexibility, movement and balance. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.
Weight Loss & Fitness Support GroupTOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming, and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, weight loss and health, and strategies to achieve a healthy weight. Visit topschapter0828.wordpress.com or call 304-919-3794 for more information. Meetings: TOPS 0828 Wednesdays, weigh-in 8:45 a.m., meeting 9:15 a.m. at South PG Heights Civic Center, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. TOPS 0133 Fridays, weigh-in 8:15 a.m., meeting 8:45 a.m. at Trinity UMC, 23084 Seneca Ave, Charlotte Harbor.
Accessible Voting for Persons with DisabilitiesThe League of Women Voters of Sarasota County and the Supervisor of Elections office will provide information for voters with disabilities on accessible voting. Noon-1:30 p.m. March 21 at the Loveland Center, 157 S. Havana Road, Venice. The event is free. Registration closes at 5 p.m. March 16. Registration is required at https://go.evvnt.com/1586298-0.
2023 Parkinson’s Expo9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 25. A day-long, interactive event intended to educate, engage and empower the Parkinson’s community. Attend in person at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Register at https://tinyurl.com/inpersonexpo. Register to attend virtually at https://tinyurl.com/parkinsonvirtualexpo.
Muddy Kids Family Obstacle Mud RunA 1.5-2.2-mile family obstacle mud run for kids ages 5-15 and their families. Get ready to climb, jump, slide or crawl through 15 fun obstacles. 8 a.m.-noon April 9. Gates open at 7 a.m. The Farm, 1447-2351, Punta Gorda. www.muddykids.us/events/punta-gorda.
Visually Impaired Peer GroupThe Visually Impaired Peer Group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekly at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Coffee and cookies/snacks provided. The group play cards, Bingo, has sing-a-longs and goes out to eat at local restaurants. For more information, call 941-268-7900.
Loveland Center Ability 5K Run and 1K Fun WalkStarts at Laishley Park, onto Harborwalk, past Gilcrest Park and back on March 26. Park in Laishley parking lot in front of Laishley Crab House, 50 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Registration is from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Start Times: 5K at 8 a.m. 1K Fun Walk at 8:15 a.m. Sign up at www.lovelandcenter.org.
Hashimoto support groupHashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder where an individual’s immune system makes antibodies that attack the thyroid gland. The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For additional information, call 941-787-4234.
Dance 2 B FitChoreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Centennial Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. $2. For more information, call 941-613-3230 or email cyndybaxter17@hotmail.com.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www. pedalingforparkinsons.org.
W.O.W. Women on WeightsMarch 20-April 24. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For women interested in learning more about free weights and how to incorporate them into their workouts. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.
Rock Steady Boxing12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org.
Englewood Community Beach YogaDaily from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Englewood Beach, 2100 N. Beach Road. For more information, visit lovinglightyoga.com or call 941-473-0135.
Beach Yoga9 a.m. daily at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
