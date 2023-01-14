women and weights

Women on Weights is small-group class at the Punta Gorda YMCA that teaches women proper weight-lifting technique, etiquette and routines.

Parkinson's disease voice strengthening program

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and Key Chorale offer the free voice strengthening program series, the Off-Key Chorale, rehearsing at 10:45 a.m. Thursdays through March 2 at the Senior Friendship Center, 1888 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota. The group is comprised of people living with Parkinson’s, family members, caregivers and volunteer singers from Key Chorale. The Off-Key Chorale provides an opportunity for individuals with Parkinson’s disease to improve and strengthen their voices through singing and provides a fellowship activity for people whose social opportunities are often limited by this disease. Register at NeuroChallenge.org.


 

