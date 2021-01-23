Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership meeting
The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 26 via video conferencing. To register, visit bit.lyTFPJanuary2021 or call 941-777-3945. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke.
Bayfront Health offers new virtual health and wellness seriesBayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda will offer a free virtual health and wellness education series titled “What’s for Lunch.” By using the Google Hangouts Meet platform, individuals can join in from anywhere to hear from a variety of industry experts speaking on a variety of health related topics.
The first session will be noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 27: What’s for Lunch: Unmasking the COVID-19 Vaccines with speaker Simon Grinshteyn, M.D., FAPWHc, BC-ADM, family medicine. Hear the latest research and answers to frequently asked questions, including vaccine development, Emergency Use Authorization (EAU), safety, efficacy, potential side effects and distribution. Free. Register at www.bayfrontcharlotte.com/classes-events to reserve your virtual seat.
Future sessions will be the third Wednesday of every month. Each session will feature a different speaker and topic, and allow for participants to interact in real time from any laptop, tablet or smartphone or by a dial-in only option. Participants do not need to have a Google account to join and can disable their camera if they choose. Sessions will be recorded for future viewing online, anytime.
For a list of upcoming topics, and to view other events, classes and programs offered by Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, visit bit.ly/BayfrontEvents. To learn more about how Bayfront Health is taking extraordinary measures to provide COVID-safe care, visit www.bayfrontcharlotte.com/covid-19.
