Learn how to prevent
or delay Type 2 diabetesLearn about the benefits of physical activity, manage symptoms of stress, make smarter decisions related to healthy eating and tips to stay motivated. The program will be virtual from 6-7 p.m. May 3. Registration is required. Call 239-424-3127 for more information.
‘Hope for Homeless’ Golf ScrambleThe “Hope for the Homeless” Golf Scramble will be May 1 at the Deep Creek Golf Club, 1260 San Cristobal Ave., Punta Gorda. This event is a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed teams. The cost is $85 per person. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event and shotgun is at 8:30 a.m. Contact Darcy Woods at 941-627-4313, ext. 134, or email Darcy.Woods@cchomelesscoalition.org to reserve a spot.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital begins cancer survivorship programFawcett Memorial Hospital welcomes cancer survivors and their friends, families and caregivers to join their new cancer survivorship program. The goal of the program is to connect patients who have been through a cancer experience, promote health and wellness, provide guidance on late effects of treatment, quality of life, and more. The venture will also give the opportunity to celebrate life with others that have graduated from active chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Activities will include group kayaking, cooking classes, yoga, emotional wellbeing sessions, and more. The kick-off to the program will take place from 10:30 a.m.-noon May 4 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, pavilion 1, 4500 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte. Contact Darlene Colt, patient navigator, at 941-624-8079 for more information and to RSVP. The initial kickoff will be held to discuss the program, identify future meeting dates, plan activities, gain input and more. The survivorship experience also includes information related to follow-up care (including regular health and wellness checkups), late effects of treatment, cancer recurrence, second cancers and quality of life.
Spring 2021 Community Conversation
Community Conversations is a health series by the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County that will invite various public health experts to discuss current health topics and trends most relevant to area residents. Each Community Conversation will have a Q&A portion for you to ask the featured health expert some of the most pressing questions you have always wanted to know more about. Community Conversation welcomes Dr. Maka Tsulukidze, M.D., PhD, MPH, Assistant Professor at the Florida Gulf Coast University in the Department of Health Sciences, Marieb College of Health & Human Services. Dr. Tsulukidze will discuss current mental health trends and provide practical research-based strategies that we can all take to improve our daily mental health, especially in this time of COVID. The virtual conversation is from 2-3 p.m. May 5. To register, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/CCSpr21.
Lee Health offers free workshop on HIV self-managementThe six-week workshop is focused on education and awareness. Participants will learn how to live with a chronic condition, manage medications, understand the benefits of exercise, make smarter decisions related to healthy eating, work more effectively with health professionals, understand ways to manage difficult emotions and improve your sleep through different methods and tools. The next virtual workshop starts May 19 and runs through June 23. For more information or to register, call 239-343-9264.
