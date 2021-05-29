Thursday Talks
The Punta Gorda YMCA is excited to introduce a new lecture series called Thursday Talks. In the coming months, various speakers with diverse backgrounds will be stopping by the Punta Gorda YMCA to share a bit about their careers, past or present. June 3: K-9 Officer David Musgrove. June 10: Peace River Wildlife Center. June 17: Air Force Brigadier General Bud Bell. Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The talks are free and open to the public. Sign up by registering at the Punta Gorda YMCA or call 941-505-0999.
Mobile Pediatric Vaccination ClinicGolisano Children’s Hospital’s new Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic makes a stop in Port Charlotte from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 7 at Family Health Centers, 4300 Kings Highway, Suite 500. The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is tailored especially for children. It’s staffed with a pediatric registered nurse to administer the vaccine. A special Pain Ease spray is on-hand to put on the injection site to alleviate any discomfort or fear of needles that kids sometimes have. Also, the mobile vaccination unit has a pharmacist, EMT or paramedic and customer service team to assist in the process. Anyone is welcome and there is no cost for the vaccine. There are no appointments; the Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only. Children 12 years old and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic. A parent or authorized guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination. The second dose will be set for the same location or one nearby. For more information, visit GolisanoChildrensSWFL.org.
Kids’ Summer Beach Runs
The popular Kids’ Summer Beach Runs begin June 8. These free 1-mile fun runs are Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and July. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. and races kick off at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday races are June 8 to July 27 at Siesta Beach. Meet near the playground. Wednesday races are June 9 to July 28 at Brohard Park. Meet near the Venice Fishing Pier. Registration is required on-site. All fun-run participants will receive a ribbon for finishing each race and after four runs each participant will earn a T-shirt and a discount coupon for New Balance shoes. For more information call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net. During inclement weather, please call the contact center for up-to-date event information.
Senior Care Conference
Gain the knowledge and understanding to easily navigate the complex world of senior care. The event is free. Space is limited so make sure to get your tickets early at bit.ly/3end4wI. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12 at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
Parkinson’s Expo is virtual
The 4th annual Parkinson’s Expo is the signature educational event presented by Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s. This year the Parkinson’s Expo is going virtual. This will allow us to educate, empower, and engage the Parkinson’s community from safety and the comfort of their own home, no matter the location. The expo features several presenters who are nationally renowned Parkinson’s experts. 9 a.m. June 12. Free to attend. Registration is required at www.neurochallenge.org/expo.html or by calling 941-926-6413.
