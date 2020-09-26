Bayfront Health Medical Group welcomes Dr. Albezargan and opens new location
Bayfront Health welcomes Fatin Albezargan M.D., board-certified family medicine physician. She is seeing patients at Bayfront Health Medical Group’s newest walk-in and primary care location off Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.
Dr. Albezargan enjoys all aspects of preventive care and the management of chronic diseases so your entire family can achieve and maintain good health. She has been named America’s Top Family Doctors by Consumer’s Research Council of America and Top Family Practitioner by Women in Medicine. Dr. Albezargan earned her medical degree from Xavier University School of Medicine in Aruba, followed by clinical rotations in Atlanta. She completed an internship and family medicine residency training at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dr. Albezargan is fluent in English and Arabic.
Bayfront Health Medical Group’s new walk-in and primary care office is located at 1912 Kings Highway, Unit 700, Port Charlotte, in the Kings Crossing Shopping Center, and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with plans to expand hours later this year. Walk-ins are welcome and online scheduling with same-day appointments are available. And, although some appointments require a physical examination, telehealth or virtual visits are also offered.
“We are pleased that Dr. Albezargan and her family chose to relocate to this community and join the Bayfront Health Medical Group,” said Tara McCoy, Chief Executive Officer at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. “We want local residents — both permanent and seasonal—to have access to health care services when and where it is convenient. In June we welcomed Dr. Grinshteyn and opened a walk-in location in the Murdock Medical Plaza, and now with Dr. Albezargan and this second location off Kings Highway, residents have even more options when it comes to preventive and primary care services.”
Dr. Albezargan is accepting new patients. For an appointment, visit www.bayfrontmedicalgroup.com, call 941-255-0032.
