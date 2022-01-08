Lunch & Learn — Bladeless surgery for aging, droopy eyelids
Droopy eyelids can impair your vision and can also make you look older, tired and less alert. Bladeless eyelid surgery can correct these problems and help you look more youthful. 11:30 a.m. Jan. 14 at Community Eye Center, 21275 Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. To RSVP, call 941-265-8878 or https://quigleyeye.com.
AARP Foundation Tax AideThe AARP Foundation Tax Aide program in Port Charlotte will be making reservations for free tax preparation for the 2021 season at the following locations:
9:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 21 at Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
10 a.m.-noon Jan. 24 at Punta Gorda Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
10 a.m.-noon Jan. 26 at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Additional Information is available at TaxCharCo.FreeCluster.eu, or call 941-421-4739.
Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2022 Track and Field event on March 5. All other events will be Oct. 1-Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens Jan. 3 for track and field events. Registration for all other events begin Aug. 15. For additional information, call 941-681-3760, visit the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood or online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Dance 2 B FitChoreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. $2. For more information, call 419-433-6988.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-099 or email acausey@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www.pedalingforparkinsons.org.
Rock Steady Boxing12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-099 or email acausey@ymcaswfl.org.
Beach Yoga9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
