Drug Free Punta Gorda Coalition Meeting
“Relevant Topics for Current Times: Vaping in Our Schools and Recent Overdoses.” 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 8. Presentation by Police Chief Pamela Davis and Lieutenant Justin Davoult, Community Services Division. Meeting will be at East Elementary School, DFPG office, 27050 Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. The DFPG office entrance is behind the school on Indian Creek Lane. Join in person or by Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/2p9anrd4. For more information. contact Monica Babcock at drugfreepuntagorda@gmail.com or call 941-740-4358.
Project Detect hosts Feet Across Riverwood 5K Run/Walk
Feet Across Riverwood 5K Run/Walk in Port Charlotte’s Riverwood community is March 12. The Run/Walk starts at the Riverwood Golf Club at 8 a.m. The entry fee of $25 goes directly toward financing funding for cancer screenings for Charlotte County residents. 4100 Riverwood Drive, Port Charlotte. To register, go to www.projectdetect.org/5k.
Dart Tournament to Benefit C.A.R.EThe C.A.R.E. Auxiliary hosts their annual Dart Tournament at the Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Registration is $25 per player. The tournament begins at 4 p.m. March 13. Sign-ups can be made by emailing careauxiliary@gmail.com or in person on the day of the event. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. All proceeds benefit the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies.
Learn how to better manage your chronic painLee Health’s “It’s All About You,” Chronic Pain Self-Management Program” can help you become empowered to improve your quality of life. Learn how to more easily manage your medications; understand the benefits of exercise; manage symptoms of stress, pain and fatigue; and make smarter decisions related to health eating. The virtual sessions meet from 1-3 p.m. beginning March 16 and meets weekly for six weeks. Call 239-424-3121 for more information.
Hashimoto’s Support GroupThis Hashimoto’s Support Group has the goal to support attendees to regain and maintain their health related to having Hashimoto’s disease. Meetings are on the third Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. at Beef ‘O’Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. The next meeting is March 16. Call 941-787-4234 for more information.
Free autism screening for young childrenGolisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to five years of age. The next screening will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 18 at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road, suite 102, Fort Myers. A physician referral is not required. To schedule a screening, call 239-343-6838.
‘Walk for Them’The Jesus Loves You Ministry is hosting “Walk for Them” at 8 a.m. March 19 at Rotonda Community Park, 100 Rotonda Boulevard East, Rotonda West. Funds raised will go toward dedicated case management to help homeless become housed. Register at bit.ly/34dSJrI.
Pedal for a PurposeThe Punta Gorda YMCA 7th Annual Spin-a-Thon, where you can “Pedal for a Purpose,” will be from 8 a.m.-noon March 20 at the Bayfront Center 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Choose to ride for one, two, three or four hours. Enjoy team teaching, fun music, raffles and refreshments. The cost is $30 an hour or four hours for $110. All proceeds help to strengthen the community by contributing to the Children and Families Scholarship Fund. To register, call 941-505-0999 or visit www.ymcaswfl.org.
2022 Parkinson’s ExpoThe Parkinson’s Expo will feature presentations from medical experts on treatment options, the latest in research, managing the non-motor aspects of the disease, and more. The Expo is the largest free Parkinson’s specific educational event in the country with a national and global reach. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 26. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd Palmetto. The expo will be in-person and virtual. Registration at NeuroChallenge.org or call 941- 926-6413, ext. 105. Registration required.
Charlotte County Healthy Start Drive Through Educational Community Baby Shower
For expecting women and families with babies up to 1 year old. The event will provide opportunities to learn about pregnancy health; child safety, breastfeeding; positive parenting skills; childcare, community resources and more. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14 outside at the Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Register at https://bit.ly/3v1jw5p.
Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022Oct. 1-Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration is open for track and field events. Registration begins Aug. 15. For additional information, call 941-681-3760, visit the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood or online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic provides low cost dental servicesWant to get your teeth cleaned and support student learning? The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in Building A on the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers. The FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic provides low-cost dental services including examinations, cleanings, x-rays and dental sealants performed by FSW Dental Hygiene students under the guidance of professional FSW Dental Hygiene faculty. The cost is $30 for children ages 17 and under and $50 for adults. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 239-985-8334.
Visually Impaired Peer GroupThe Visually Impaired Peer Group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekly at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Coffee and cookies/snacks provided. We play cards, Bingo, have sing-a-longs and go out to eat at local restaurants. For more information, call 941-268-7900.
Weight Loss & Fitness Support GroupTOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, how weight affects health and strategies for obtaining and maintaining a healthy weight. TOPS meets every Wednesday at South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. Weigh-in starts at 8:45 a.m. Meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. For more information, visit topschapter0828. wordpress.com.
Dance 2 B FitChoreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. $2. For more information, call 941-681-3760.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www.pedaling forparkinsons.org.
Rock Steady Boxing
12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org.
Beach Yoga9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
