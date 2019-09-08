Pulmonary Diet Nutrition Class
Learn how eating habits can affect your breathing. 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Personalized Balance Assessment
Anyone can lose the ability to balance. Receive an individualized assessment and learn ways to improve balance. Sept. 10 at Bayfront Health North Port, 18679 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 15-minute time slots available. Call 941-423-5030 to register.
Hip and Knee Pain? Ask Dr. Davis
Have your questions answered one-on-one for all your hip and knee ailments at noon Sept. 11. Speaker: Mark Davis, M.D., orthopedic surgeon. Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, fourth floor conference room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Lunch provided. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Healthy Charlotte to screen documentary on childhood trauma
Healthy Charlotte is sponsoring a screening of the documentary “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Directed by James Redford, son of Robert, this hour-long documentary looks at the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences and prevention and treatment of toxic stress, now understood to be one of the largest public health issues facing our generation and a leading cause of everything from heart disease and cancer to substance abuse and depression. The documentary is designed to spread a message of awareness. The event will start with the film and end with a discussion on how participants can apply strategies from the film in their own lives and throughout Charlotte County. Registration is required. To register, call 941-624-7200, ext. 7279 or email jennifer.sexton@flhealth.gov.
Donate blood
Donate blood from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Chelsea Place Senior Day Care, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. ID required. oneblood.org.
Taking the Dive with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
Think of this as Hyperbarics 101. Learn how and when hyperbaric oxygen therapy began, how it works, what to expect during a therapy session and what it is used to treat. Speaker: Larry Bachle, D.O., Hyperbaric and Wound Care Medicine. Lunch provided. RSVP required. 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
Baby Care and Safety Class
This newborn class will teach you the basics of baby care and answer questions about how to keep your newborn safe. Attendance should be planned for the last trimester of pregnancy. Partners are encouraged to attend. Ask how you can take this course for free. 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Candlelight Recovery Vigil
This vigil is to increase the awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders, to celebrate those people in recovery as well as their family members and to highlight community resources available for a successful recovery. The night begins with the Serenity Prayer and a butterfly release. There will be a short presentation where community members share their inspiring stories of recovery, information tables featuring our community’s best recovery resources, along with honor beads, rock painting and a basket raffle. The evening wraps up with bagpipes playing inspirational music while candles are lit for the vigil. This event is kid friendly. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. For more information, contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or 941-639-8300, ext. 2275.
Bayfront Health Fall Symposium: Heart Health
Taking care of ourselves is one of the most important things we can do to live a long, healthy life. And, the more we take care of our hearts, the more they will take care of us. Free physician-led discussion to learn more about how to maintain or improve your heart health. Speakers: Sidney Peykar, M.D., FACC, electrophysiologist; Luis Dibos, M.D., FACS, cardiac surgeon and Farhan Majeed, M.D., MHS, FACC, FSCAI, interventional cardiologist. Continental breakfast and lunch provided. RSVP required. 9 a.m. Sept. 21. Kingsway Country Club, 13625 S.W. Kingsway Circle, Port Charlotte. For more information and to register to attend, call 941-766-4285 or visit lovemyheart.eventbrite.com.
Stress Management Class
Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. 1:15 p.m. Sept. 24 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Distinguished speaker series
Open to people with Parkinson’s disease, care partners and members of the medical community. Speakers: Mary Spremulli: addressing swallowing challenges in Parkinson’s disease and London Butterfield: tools for enhancing cognitive fitness and memory. 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Registration is required. For more information, call 941-926-6413, ext. 300, or www.neurochallenge.org.
