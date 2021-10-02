Health & Wellness Happenings
Shutterstock

Dollars for Mammograms fundraiser

The first of two fundraisers will be a bowling tournament scheduled for Oct. 17 at Treasure Lanes, 1059 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Bowling will begin at 1 p.m. The second fundraiser will take place at noon Oct. 23. For more information, visit www.dollarsformammograms.org.

Mammogram specialFawcett Memorial Hospital will offer a screening mammogram special throughout the month of October, for a self-pay rate of $75 for 2D mammograms and $129 for 3D mammograms. Fawcett offers a relaxing environment in their newly renovated mammography and sensory suite. Select from a variety of soothing sounds and imagery to calm your nerves and your dedicated technologist will answer any questions or concerns that you have. To make a reservation for the October mammography special or to schedule your annual screening, call 866-463-7103.

11th annual Tour de North PortRegistration is now open for the 11th annual Tour de North Port sponsored by People for Trees, an organized on-road scenic bicycle ride covering 15, 35, or 65 miles of the most beautiful, natural settings seen in all of Southwest Florida. The Tour de North Port is not a race. Includes breakfast, a catered lunch, delicious desserts, fully-stocked rest stops, mobile SAG. Register online by Oct. 22. Doors open at 7 a.m. Oct. 24 for check-in and breakfast, with group starts beginning at 8 a.m. from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St., North Port. Early pickup for registration packet/T-shirt and check-in available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 23 during the “Taste of North Port Food Fest” at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. For more information or to resister, visit www.peoplefortrees.com, call Alice White at 941- 468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.

Community Educational SeriesAn educational series will take place 6-7:30 p.m. on the following dates at Chelsea Place Senior Daytime Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Call 941-787-0687 to register.

Oct. 28: Amy Schenck, program specialist for The Alzheimer’s Association.


Nov. 18: Tammy Wilkie, Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office Community Affairs Unit “Community Programs: Take Me Home Program, Project Lifesaver & DNA Kits.”

Dec. 9: Mark Martella, attorney, Dellutri Law Group. “Protecting You and Your Family, Why A Estate Plan Is More Than Just a Will” and “The 7 Biggest Financial Mistakes People Make to Blow Their Retirement.”

Health & Wellness ExpoThe Fall Suncoast Living Health & Wellness Expo will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Call 941-204-2222 or email info@onholdprod.com for more information.

Chick-fil-A Run For The Kids 5KThe Chick-fil-A Run For The Kids 5K is Dec. 4. It includes the Chick-fil-A 5K and 1 Mile Family Walk/Run.1814 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Registration at 6:15 a.m. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/FL/PortCharlotte/ChickfilAPortCharlotte.

Monoclonal antibody treatmentsAnyone 12 years or older and weighing at least 88 pounds, and are high-risk, have the virus or have been exposed to COVID-19, is eligible for the monoclonal treatment. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Tringali Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. To make an appointment, visit www.patientportalfl.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments