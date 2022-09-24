Brain power

What if you could control digital devices by using just the power of thought? That’s the incredible promise behind the Stentrode, an implantable brain-computer interface that collects and wirelessly transmits information directly from the brain.

 Shutterstock

Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022

Oct. 1-Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Register at www.Tinyurl.com/2022SeniorGames.


 

