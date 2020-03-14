This March it’s Time to Get Your Rear in Gear
March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and we want to shine a light on prevention and screening for many colorectal cancers. Know your risks and what you can do to catch this highly preventable disease. Lunch provided. 11:30 a.m. March 17 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
‘80 is the New 80’Guest Speakers Carol Sparker of Sarasota, Nancy DeForge of Nokomis and Nancy Woodward of Venice will lead an interactive discussion of life through the decades, life today and their hopes and plans for the future in celebration of Women’s History Month. The three women, all age 81, are exemplary of the Silent Generation, 1929-1945, having followed traditional roles and then creating new paths to more options and opportunities by choice and circumstance. “80 is the New 80” seeks to define this stage of life. The program is set for 2-3:30 p.m. March 19 at the Blue Lotus Mediation Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Make reservations at jwright@awesomeover60.com or 201-970-5350. There is a $10 fee at door.
ARCHway tennis/golf
fundraiser event
The sixth annual ARCHway Institute for Addictive Diseases and Co-Existing Mental Health Disorders Golf Scramble is set for March 21, at Twin Isles Country Club, starting with registration at 7 a.m. 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees and cart with buffet lunch/silent auction following scramble. The second annual Tennis Mixer will be 2 p.m. March 20 also at Twin Isles Country Club. Entry fee is $40, which includes entry and awards mixer poolside at 4 p.m.
For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. Poolside only is $10. Proceeds will benefit the Charlotte Behavioral Health Care in Charlotte County and the Sheriff’s Addiction Recovery Initiative to be used helping an individual who is in need of financial help for recovery. Checks may be made payable and mailed to ARCHway Institute, 3941 Tamiami Trail, Suite 3157-53, Punta Gorda. Contact Dan Stuckey at Dan.stuckey@thearchwayinstitute.org for more information or 314-452-4982.
TEAM Punta Gorda
Annual Golf Scramble
TEAM Punta Gorda’s 15th annual fundraising golf scramble is scheduled for March 21 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. The fee of $85 per player or $320 per team includes greens fees, cart, continental breakfast and lunch. Players of all abilities are welcome. Detailed information and registration forms are available online at www.teampuntagorda.org or contact team@teampuntagorda.org.
Honor Flight Classic Golf Tournament
Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization created to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices. The purpose is to transport veterans to Washington, D.C., to be honored at their memorial.
The four-man scramble is $65 per person at the door on April 11. Fee includes golf, cart and lunch.
Proceeds go to the Southwest Florida Honor Flight. 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Rotonda Golf & Country Club The Palms Course, 266 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West.
The next Honor Flight will be May 2 from the Punta Gorda Airport. 941-685-0199 or 941-626-3069. Fax registration form to 941-564-8324 or email SalGiuliano6@gmail.com. Make checks payable to Village Place.
