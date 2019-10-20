‘Healthy At Home’ holiday donation initiative
Senior Friendship Centers, Charlotte county, is holding its third annual “Healthy At Home” holiday donation initiative through Nov. 28. Every year during the holiday season, Senior Friendship Centers strives to provide gifts to those who visit our Friendship Cafés or receive our Home-Delivered Meals. Our clients rely on Senior Friendship Centers for daily hot meals as well as invaluable social activities. Research shows that loneliness and social isolation have the same risk for heart disease as smoking and increases the likelihood of mortality by 26%. Many of our clients have little or no nearby family support and the holidays are anything but joyful. Our “Healthy At Home” initiative provides a little holiday cheer as well as much needed gifts, which also may be the only gift they receive at the holidays. Donation sites this year are: The Cultural Center in Port Charlotte (accepting donations through Nov. 8 only), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Consulate Health Care at 18480 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, and four locations of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office: Punta Gorda at 7474 Utilities Road, in Englewood at 11051 Wilmington Blvd., in Port Charlotte at 992 Tamiami Trail and at the Promenades Mall. Suggested donations include laundry detergent pods, fabric softener sheets, dish detergent, Handi-wipes, anti-bacterial cleaning wipes, personal care wipes, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, tissues, tea and instant coffee, dog and cat food, art supplies, and puzzle books. Gift card and cash donations may be sent via mail or at Harbour Heights location 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. For questions, call Jeanne DeLauro at 941-255-0723 or jdelauro@friendshipcenters.org.
Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class
Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. 1:15 p.m. Oct. 22 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Tobacco Free Partnership meeting
The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 22 at the CareerSource, 3745 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to educating others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco, and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke. For more information, contact prevention@drugfreecc.org.
Haunted Health Fair
A Haunted Health Fair will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Village Place Health & Rehabilitation Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Vendors, bounce house plus tricks and tricks for the whole family. For more information, call 941-624-5966.
Medical marijuana and CBD — help or hype?
It can be difficult to distinguish what is true from what is not with CBD and medical marijuana. Will CBD get you high? Is it legal? Has the FDA approved medical marijuana? So many questions. The Lifelong Learning Institute is offering an interactive discussion: “Everything You Need to Know About Medical Marijuana and CBD” to sort out the difference between the two and the pros and cons of each. This class will be led by Suzanne VanDrus, who has been studying cannabis for several years. Bring all your questions.
The class will be held from 10-11:55 a.m. Oct. 24 in room E-105 at Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Register in advance at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by phone at 941-637-3533. $15 for FRIENDS members, and $25 for nonmembers.
Golf tournament to raise money for scholarship funds
The second annual APWA/PRES joint golf tournament will be held with registration and continental breakfast at 7 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice. Raffle tickets, mulligans and 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase. Entry fee is $75 per player which includes continental breakfast, buffet lunch, cart, green fees, range balls, door prize and goodie bag. For more information, contact dpopescu@dkmassoc.com.
Run Like A Bandit 5K/10K
The 2nd Annual Run Like A Bandit 5K/10K will be Oct. 27 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. It is being hosted by the Port Charlotte Bandits Youth Football and Cheer Programs. All proceeds from the event benefit this program for the kids in our area. Registration ends Oct. 24. For more information or to register, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/FL/PortCharlotte/RunLikeABandit5k10k.
Run The Runways 5K
Run The Runways 5K will be Nov. 2 at the Punta Gorda Airport. Check in opens at 6 a.m. Run begins promptly at 7:30 a.m. Registration includes one general admission ticket to Saturday’s air show. After the run, come back and enjoy the show, featuring the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. Proceeds from the run benefit Special Olympics Florida. $40 in advance/$45 day-of. Register at www.floridaairshow.com.
‘Take Charge of Your Health Open House
‘Take Charge of Your Health Open House’ at Sandhill Healing Center, 24901 Sandhill Blvd., Port Charlotte, in the Deep Creek Commons plaza from noon-3 p.m. Nov. 2, featuring demonstrations for Thermography, lectures on how acupuncture works for you, workshops and drawings.
Suncoast Living Health and Wellness Expo
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host Suncoast Living Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2. Visit with health and wellness experts at their informative booths, located on the Village promenade. Register to win great prizes. Free samples and screenings. Free admission and parking. For more information, visit https://www.fishville.com.
Driving Out Hunger Fall Golf Scramble
Now celebrating it’s 30th anniversary, The Homeless Coalition’s 8th Annual Driving Out Hunger Fall Golf Scramble will be Nov. 2 at the Riverwood Golf & Country Club, 4100 Riverwood Drive, Port Charlotte. This is a four person scramble with men, women and mixed teams. There will be a delicious continental breakfast and a southern style barbecue lunch. The cost is $85 per person. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., shotgun at 8:30 a.m. Contact Darcy Woods at 941-627-4313, ext.134 to reserve a spot or email Darcy.Woods@cchomelesscoalition.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.