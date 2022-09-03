Dance as exercise

Dance 2 B Fit uses choreographed dance with movement and strengthening to workout every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer.

 Shutterstock

Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022

Oct. 1-Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Register at www.Tinyurl.com/2022SeniorGames.


 

