Toy drive underway
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are hosting their fourth annual FJT’s Toy Drive for underprivileged children. The kids are receiving services from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. The drive goes through Dec. 6. Donations of new/unwrapped toys for boys and girls, infants to 18 years old would be greatly appreciated. Each participating partner will have a list of toy suggestions (by age group).
Donation boxes will be placed at the following businesses: Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (1700 Education Ave., Punta Gorda), Copperfish Books (103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Hipnotique (111 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Friendly Floors (3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte), Isles Fitness (1133 Bal Harbor Blvd., Suite 1111, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce (252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Fire Department station 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Punta Gorda Police Department (1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda), Nix & Associates (2421 Shreve St. Unit 111, Punta Gorda), Hessler Floor Covering (261 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda), The Wyvern Hotel (101 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda).
Infant CPR class
Caregivers learn how to respond during the first critical minutes of an emergency until a professional arrives. CPR techniques, safety, and accident prevention tips are covered.
Parents, grandparents and caregivers are encouraged to attend. Free. 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Cardiac diet nutrition class
Learn heart-healthy, low fat and low sodium food options. 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose?
If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team.
You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
Pulmonary Diet Nutrition Class
Learn how eating habits can affect your breathing. Free. 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Mistletoe Ball: Homeless Coalition’s ‘Winter Wonderland’
The 12th annual Mistletoe Ball, themed “Winter Wonderland” is set for Dec. 14. This year’s ball will have glitter and glow, along with a new VIP high energy lounge that will begin the evening with music and exclusive surprises. Guests will be greeted with a special cocktail and music provided by Stereophonic DJ, George Mendez. Attendees will be taken into an intriguing Winter Wonderland filled with awe and delight.
There will be chances to win prizes or bid on a worldly trip. An auction will be filled with famous memorabilia, experiences, and gifts near and far. Come in black tie or your cocktail best. All the event’s net proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition’s mission to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact Devorah Kermisch at 941-627-4313, ext. 132, or email at devorah.kermisch@cchomelesscoalition.org.
‘The A, B, C and Ds of Medicare Coverage’
Chelsea Place Senior Care’s ongoing series of third-Thursday free educational events with a presentation on Medicare.
“The A, B, C and Ds of Medicare Coverage” takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Chelsea Place Adult Day Care, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Featured speaker Dave Marziale, aka “The Insurance Guy,” will cover the following: Review of Part A, B, C and D Medicare Coverage, When and How to Enroll, What it Costs and Ways to Pay, How it Works with Other Insurances, What is Medicare Advantage? and Does it Cover Assisted Living and Home Care? For more information or to RSVP, call 941-787-0687 or aconti@chelseaplacecare.com.
Blue Christmas Service at GCUMC
Not everyone is upbeat and cheery for the Christmas holidays. There are many reasons to feel blue — dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over your future.
These and many other situations can make parties and joviality painful for many people. If you or someone you know is having a difficult time this Christmas season, join the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20, for a special service of remembrance and hope.
Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte. The church can be contacted at 941-697-1747 email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or online at GulfCoveChurch.com.
Chronic Disease Self-Management Program
Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is offering a free six-week workshop, the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program. Workshops begin Jan. 6 and continue on Tuesday afternoons through Feb. 10 at The Verandas of Punta Gorda, 24500 Airport Road.
Adults older than 60 and adults with disabilities who have one or more chronic conditions are eligible to participate. Space is limited and advance registration is required. To register, contact Sherry Young, AAASWFL’s Health & Wellness Coordinator at sherry.young@aaaswfl.org or by calling 866-413-5337.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.