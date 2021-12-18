There are many reasons to feel blue — dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over your future.These and many other situations can make parties and joviality painful for many people. If you or someone you know is having a difficult time this Christmas season, the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church is holding a special service of remembrance and hope at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Gulf Cove UMC is at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or https://GulfCoveChurch.com.
RUN RDP Family 5KRun through the Long Marsh Golf Course in Rotonda. This right-before-sunset run is the perfect family event. With pre-race snacks, ’80s and ’90s hip-hop throughout the course and a post-race mini-party this is sure to be fun for all ages. 4:44 p.m. Dec. 26. Packet pick-up will be day of race starting at 3 p.m. https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/RotondaWest/RUNRDP.
Freedom RunThe 2nd Annual 5K Freedom Run will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 31 at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Sign up at wrgainesjr.org.
Chronic Pain Self-Management WorkshopsWould you like to learn how to better manage chronic pain conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, back pain, headaches and more? Lee Health’s workshop is free and meets weekly for six weeks. Learn how to more easily manage your medications; understand the benefits of exercise; manage symptoms of stress, pain and fatigue; and make smarter decisions related to health eating. Participants will also receive a copy of the book “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain.” The sessions begin Jan. 12 at Hope Lutheran Church, 25999 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Call 239-424-3121 for more information.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-099 or email acausey@ymcaswfl.org.
Rock Steady Boxing12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-099 or email acausey@ymcaswfl.org.
Beach Yoga9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
