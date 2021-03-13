Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda present March Virtual Health and Wellness Session
Bayfront Health’s next virtual health and wellness education session is scheduled for noon to 12:30 p.m. March 17, with guest speaker James Kiely, M.D., colon and rectal surgeon and independent provider on medical staff at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. This session is part of a free monthly series titled “What’s for Lunch” and utilizes the Google Hangouts Meet platform. Register at www.bayfrontcharlotte.com/classes-events to reserve your virtual seat. For a list of upcoming topics, and to view other events, classes and programs offered by Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, visit bit.ly/BayfrontEvents.
Senior Resources Open HouseSenior Resources Open House is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Masks are required. No registration required, call Amie Conti for additional information at 941-787-0687.
Project Detect 5K run/walkA scenic and flat 5K will be March 20 at the Riverwood community, 4250 Riverwood Drive in Port Charlotte. The course is dog and stroller friendly. Proceeds from the Project Detect 5K are used to provide free cancer screenings for uninsured and underinsured residents of Charlotte County. Day of run/walk check in and registration is from 7-7:45 a.m. Run/walk starts at 8 a.m. Be there on the early side as each car will have to go through security when entering the neighborhood. For more information or to sign up, visit www.projectdetect.org.
Women in Wellness helping Women in CrisisJoin Korman Relief & Wellness Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27, as women business owners showcase a variety of services, from yoga, to massage, to posture and movement assessments, to hearing tests, to anti-aging therapy, with the ability to even try them out yourself. There will also be drawings and giveaways. Admission is $15. All proceeds benefit the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.). Korman Relief & Wellness Center, 16954 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-6700.
‘Hope for Homeless’ Golf ScrambleThe “Hope for the Homeless” Golf Scramble will be May 1 at the Deep Creek Golf Club, 1260 San Cristobal Ave. in Punta Gorda. This event is a four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed teams. The cost is $85 per person. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event, and shotgun is at 8:30 a.m. Contact Darcy Woods at 941-627-4313, ext. 134, or email Darcy.Woods@cchomelesscoalition.org to reserve a spot.
