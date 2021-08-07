Ace Hardware’s annual Bucket Days
benefiting Golisano Children’s HospitalRunning through today, Ace Hardware stores throughout the region will be hosting their annual Bucket Days campaign, which benefits Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. You can take part in Bucket Days by visiting an Ace Hardware location near you and making a $5 donation to Golisano Children’s Hospital for a limited edition, five-gallon bucket. You can then fill that bucket and receive 20% off almost everything that fits inside. (Regular priced merchandise. Some restrictions apply.) Proceeds raised through CMN campaigns help Golisano Children’s Hospital secure life-saving medical equipment and provide education and outreach programs, as well as family assistance. You can also support Golisano Children’s Hospital by visiting www.SunshineAndMiracles.org.
Drive-Thru Back-to-School EventThe Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Back-to-School festivities from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 14 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, school supplies and goody bags.There will be vendors on site for the community to visit with. DOH-Charlotte will be giving out bicycle helmets and fitting them for each child. Registration for the September Child Passenger Event will also be taken at this event. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve a spot by emailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200 ext. 7273.
Community Educational SeriesAn educational series will take place 6-7:30 p.m. on the following date at Chelsea Place Senior Daytime Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Call 941-787-0687 to register.
Aug. 26. Ivey Winkler, Charlotte County veteran service officer, ”Veterans Benefits”
Sept. 23: Camilita Aldridge, The Area Agency on Aging, “Medicare Open Enrollment Information”
Oct. 28: Amy Schenck, program specialist for The Alzheimer’s Association
Nov. 18: Tammy Wilkie, Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office Community Affairs Unit “Community Programs: Take Me Home Program, Project Lifesaver & DNA Kits.”
Dec. 9: Mark Martella, attorney, Dellutri Law Group. “Protecting You and Your Family, Why A Estate Plan Is More Than Just a Will” and “The 7 Biggest Financial Mistakes People Make to Blow Their Retirement”
Virtual Dystonia Zoo DayThe inaugural Virtual Dystonia Zoo day in 2020 united thousands of individuals from all 50 states and nine countries, on the same day, at the same time, to raise awareness and raise funds to support the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. Fun live and virtual activities will be planned throughout the day from zoo keeper chats and expert chats to social media contests and arts and crafts. The live stream kicks off at noon Sept. 25. Register at https://letszoothis.swell.gives.
