Pulmonary diet nutrition class
Learn how eating habits can affect your breathing at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Top 10 things you can do for joint pain
Arthritis in the hips and knees is shockingly common, but not very well understood. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis, and more than 50 million adults in the U.S. have some form. Join us to learn the top 10 things you can do if you are experiencing joint pain. Understanding the cause of your pain, and the condition of your joints, goes a long way in developing a care plan. Class is 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, Board Room, 809 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Baby care and safety class
This newborn class will teach you the basics of baby care and answer questions about how to keep your newborn safe. Attendance should be planned for the last trimester of pregnancy. Partners are encouraged to attend. Class is 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Ask how you can take this course for free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Bayfront baby place tour
Expecting? View the birthing suites, meet the staff and get questions answered in preparation for an exceptional experience. 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Main Lobby, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Free free vision, diabetes and hearing screenings
The Punta Gorda Lions Club will be providing free vision, diabetes and hearing screenings inside the Eagle’s Lodge, 23111 Harbor View Road, Port Charlotte from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 15. This Lions Club service project is open to the public on a first come, first served basis and will benefit the community by providing screenings to people that might not otherwise be able to afford the services. For more information, contact Ron Mills at membership@puntagordalions.org.
Cooking heart healthy recipes
Eating foods good for your heart doesn’t have to be a punishment. Get some tips, tricks and new recipes to try from our local chef. Lunch provided. 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
Infant CPR class
Caregivers learn how to respond during the first critical minutes of an emergency until a professional arrives. CPR techniques, safety, and accident prevention tips are covered. Parents, grandparents and caregivers are encouraged to attend. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Infant massage class
Learn massage techniques to help soothe and relax your infant while promoting bonding time. 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Space is limited. RSVP required. Call 941-766-4414 to register.
Powder Puff charity classic golf tournament
This is the 41st annual Powder Puff Golf Classic Women’s golf tournament. the goal is to provide a fun-filled competitive golf venue for amateur women while supporting community charities. All proceeds from our 2020 tournament will be donated to the local Tidewell Hospice. Feb. 21-23 at Port Charlotte Golf Club, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. 941-661-0626 or powderpuff@gmail.com.
Health & Wellness Fair
Health screening and wellness information by trained professionals at the eighth annual Health & Wellness Fair, sponsored by Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Brookdale Rotonda, 550 Rotonda Blvd., W. Services will include hearing, blood sugar testing, dental, veterans information, cancer resources, vision, medical marijuana and more. The Senior Friendship Centers, Area Agency on Aging, Division of Blind Services, Englewood Fire Department and Charlotte County Sheriff’s representative, FISH, Rotonda Neighborhood Watch and Coastal Cruisers will be on hand. There will also be a presentation at 10:30 a.m. called “Eat Right for Life.” Prize drawing as well as games of chance and a light lunch will be offered with all proceeds donated to St. David’s Jubilee Center, which provides food and other supplies to under-served families and the homeless of Englewood. 941-698-1198.
Harbor Walk for Hunger
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte, is holding their second annual Harbor Walk for Hunger at 9 a.m. Feb. 22. Proceeds from the walk will benefit their food pantry which provides healthy, nutritious food to over 500 Charlotte County individuals each month. The walk will begin in the parking lot at Fisherman’s Village and proceed through Gilchrist Park, along the Peace River waterfront, up to Laishley Marina and then back again, in Punta Gorda. The walk is approximately 21/2 miles. Each walker is asked to raise a minimum of $20 to enter, although anything more will be greatly appreciated. Monetary donations or non-perishable food items will also be collected at the registration tent for those who may not be able to walk the route. For more information, call 941-625-5262.
Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class
Excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. 1:15 p.m. Feb. 25 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose?
If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
AARP Smart Driver Course
The AARP Smart Driver Course is the nation’s first and largest refresher course for drivers age 50 and older. It has helped millions of drivers remain safely on the road. You’ll learn how you can manage and accommodate common age-related issues: changes in vision, hearing and reaction time and prolong years of safe driving. In addition, you’ll learn: research-based safety strategies that can reduce the likelihood of having a crash; how to understand the links among the driver, vehicle and road environment, and how this awareness encourages safer behavior; how aging, medications, alcohol, and other health-related issues affect driving ability, and ways to adjust for these changes; how to increase your confidence behind the wheel; how to drive safely when sharing the road with other road users: trucks, cars, motor homes, motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians; The newest safety and advanced features in vehicles; when driving may no longer be safe and how to explore other ways to travel. Those who attend this course may also get a reduction in their auto insurance. Call your auto insurance company for details. The class will be held at the Charlotte County Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. 33952. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 29. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers, payable at the beginning of the class, by check payable to AARP. No cash or credit cards will be accepted. To receive the AARP rate, you must bring your AARP membership card to class. Advance registration is required. Call Bob Reed at 941-249-4650.
Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2020
Charlotte County Community Services will host “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2020 from March 1-22. This Olympic style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for senior citizens. The games are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. For information, contact Willie Vails at 941-681-3760, email Willie.Vails@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.