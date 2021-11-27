Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Cause 4 Fashion Show
Your afternoon begins with a mimosa on the terrace overlooking Sarasota Bay and special luncheon prepared by Chef Paul Mattison of Mattison’s Restaurant and Catering. Then the fashion show begins. You will cheer and applaud the models — people with Parkinson’s disease and their care partners — as they rock the runway modeling the latest fashions. Cause 4 Fashion raises funds to provide personalized care advising, education, therapeutic and support programs to people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bayside at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-926-6413 or email maryjo@ neurochallenge.org.
Chick-fil-A Run For The Kids 5KThe Chick-fil-A Run For The Kids 5K is Dec. 4. It includes the Chick-fil-A 5K and 1 Mile Family Walk/Run. 1814 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Registration at 6:15 a.m. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/ FL/PortCharlotte/ChickfilAPortCharlotte.
Community Educational SeriesMark Martella, attorney, Dellutri Law Group. “Protecting You and Your Family, Why A Estate Plan Is More Than Just a Will” and “The 7 Biggest Financial Mistakes People Make to Blow Their Retirement.” 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Chelsea Place Senior Daytime Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Call 941-787-0687 to register.
Autism screening for young childrenGolisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to five years of age.The next screening will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road, suite 102, Fort Myers. A physician referral is not required. To schedule a screening, call 239-343-6838.
Beach Yoga9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
