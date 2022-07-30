Track and field events

Register for track and field events in the upcoming Charlotte County “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2022.

 Shutterstock

Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022

Oct. 1-Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration is open for track and field events. Registration begins Aug. 15. For additional information, call 941-681-3760, visit the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood or online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.


 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments