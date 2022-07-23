Track and field events

Register for track and field events in the upcoming Charlotte County “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2022.

Charlotte County

Tobacco Free meetingThe Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 3:30 p.m. July 25 at the Family Service Center Building, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke. Online option to participate is also available by calling 941-777-3945.


 

