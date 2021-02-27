Biomarkers the focus of Alzheimer’s Association program
All Floridians interested in learning about the use of biomarkers in Alzheimer’s research are invited to attend “Entangled: Tau, Alzheimer’s and Brain Health,” a free, virtual program of the Alzheimer’s Association. To start the program off, keynote speaker Rodney Guttmann, Ph.D., will discuss the importance of biomarker research for identifying Alzheimer’s disease, to be followed by a presentation on “Healthy Living for the Brain and Body” by Alzheimer’s community educator Andre Hall. “Entangled: Tau, Alzheimer’s and Brain Health” will begin at 1 p.m. March 3. The program is free. To register, visit www.bit.ly/AlzEntangled or call 800-272-3900.
‘Be Red Cross Ready’
The South Florida Red Cross launched its “Be Red Cross Ready” preparedness classes virtually, in an effort to encourage the community to be prepared and have a plan for any type of emergency. The free, virtual classes are offered for older adults, children, and their families to understand what type of disasters can occur in their area, steps they can take to prepare, and provide ways they can help themselves and others cope through disasters. Classes will be offered throughout March. Registration is required. To learn more, visit red cross.org/PrepareSFL.
Senior Resources Open HouseSenior Resources Open House is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Masks are required. No registration required, call Amie Conti for additional information at 941-787-0687.
Project Detect 5K run/walkA scenic and flat 5K will be at the Riverwood community, 4250 Riverwood Drive, Port Charlotte on March 20. The course is dog and stroller friendly. Proceeds from the Project Detect 5K are used to provide free cancer screenings for uninsured and underinsured residents of Charlotte County. Day of run/walk check in and registration is from 7-7:45 a.m. Run/walk starts at 8 a.m. Be there on the early side as each car will have to go through security when entering the neighborhood. Registration fee includes T-shirt, goodie bag, water, snack and entertainment. To ensure desired T-shirt size, registration must be received by Feb. 28. For more information or to sign up, visit www.projectdetect.org.
Women in Wellness helping Women in CrisisJoin Korman Relief & Wellness Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27, as women business owners showcase a variety of services, from yoga, to massage, to posture and movement assessments, to hearing tests, to anti-aging therapy, with the ability to even try them out yourself. There will also be drawings and giveaways. Admission is $15. All proceeds benefit the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.). Korman Relief & Wellness Center, 16954 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-6700.
