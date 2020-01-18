SHINE Medicare counseling program seeks volunteers
SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is announcing an exciting and rewarding opportunity to make a difference in the lives of elders and people with disabilities in Southwest Florida. The SHINE Program is seeking volunteers, including bilingual volunteers, to assist Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers. Requirements include an interest in assisting seniors and people with disabilities, along with basic computer knowledge and internet navigation skills. A background in health care or insurance is not required. Specialized training and informational materials are provided to all SHINE volunteers. Potential SHINE volunteers may contact Camilita Aldridge at 239-652-6900 for more information or to apply. Applications can also be found at www.floridashine.org.
What is that Spinning Sensation?
A sudden spinning sensation may be vertigo. Learn causes, symptoms and remedies. Lunch provided. 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
Everything you want to know about CBD
Ananda Yoga is pleased to announce a free workshop at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Ananda Yoga, 13035 Tamiami Trail, Suite E, North Port. The workshop will cover the history of the use of hemp oil for healing, the benefits of CBD oil, the quality differences in products on the market, how to choose a quality CBD product and help educate people on the myriad of misinformation circulating about CBD. The workshop will be taught by Teri Michel, who is a licensed massage therapist and certified Ayurvedic health educator. She has been working with essential oils since 2009 and recently completed a certification on the endoCannabinoid System and CBD. If you would like to attend or for more information, call 941-875-8582.
What Do You Have To Lose?
If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation. 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Siblings Class
Expecting? This class helps to prepare big brother(s) and big sister(s) for the arrival of a new family member. 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Free. Space is limited. RSVP required. Call 941-766-4414 to register.
CHEC Fun Run
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center in Punta Gorda welcomes all runners and walkers to its first Trek for CHEC event on Jan. 25. This event will feature competitive runs and fun walks for people of all ages. There will be food trucks, a band, special activities such as “how to fish” lessons for younger children, a Fabulous Door Prize raffle and more. The first event is a 10K competitive run. The second event is a dual 5K competitive run and 5K fun walk. The third event is a 1-mile fun walk for younger children. The first event begins at 7:45 a.m. Several (trail) routes will be used simultaneously and at staggered times – see the trail maps at http://checflorida.org/trekforchec.html for details. Register at Runsignup.com (search for Trek for CHEC in the “Find a Race” search field) today. CHEC’s mission is to build awareness and encourage conservation of our area’s rich natural resources while protecting the environment. Proceeds will help further environmental educational programs for children and adults.
Tools to Quit: Free Help to Quit Smoking
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register.
Tobacco Free Partnership meeting
The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 28 at the CareerSource, 3745 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to educating others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke. For more information, contact prevention@drugfreecc.org.
Grief Seminar
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, holds its 5th Annual Grief Seminar from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Breakfast is served after registration. After breakfast, light a candle in memory of your loved one placing it next to the framed photo that you have brought with you. During the seminar “When Another Morning Dawns,” led by grief counselor and pastor, the Rev. Attila Szemesi, the group will participate in an interactive program with speakers and a question and answer period presenting support for those who have experienced grief through loss in their lives either recently or in the past. Lunch is then served and the interactive discussions will continues during the afternoon. Call 941-426-5580 to register. This community event is free with a love offering accepted to cover the cost for food.
Health, Safety and Women’s Expo
Bayfront Health’s 2020 Health, Safety and Women’s Expo will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This is an event designed especially for you: Showcasing products, services and health and safety preparedness courses. Whether it’s fashion and financial planning or health and wellness, there will be over 100 professionals representing a variety of local businesses and organizations offering something for everyone, including head-to-toe pampering, demonstrations, educational information, health and wellness products, arts and crafts, health screenings, sweepstakes, massages and more. To learn more, visit BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Fire and Fall Prevention Program
A fire and fall prevention program for older adults will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults to live safely at home and is centered around 16 key safety messages, eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Brains and Balance Past 60 Program
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “Brains and Balance Past 60” program at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This class will take place 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 3-March 18. Research shows that staying mentally sharp and physically stable will improve the quality of life as we age. This class combines balance exercises along with brain training drills in a fun and interactive program. You can register online at https://bit.ly/2QDHbTP. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County Heart Walk
The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association’s premier event for raising funds to save lives from heart disease and stroke. Check in at 8 a.m. Feb. 8. Call 941-625-3164 to register. Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda.
