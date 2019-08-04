Quarter Auction for Pregnancy Solutions
Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port, will host a Quarter Auction for Pregnancy Solutions, an organization empowering men, women and youth with life affirming options and support. Pregnancy Solutions helps over 700 clients a year, offering free services for Venice, North Port and Port Charlotte families, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6. This event is for those 18 and older. Bring rolls of quarters and money for paddles and have a great time supporting a great cause. For more information, call 941-408-7100 or 941-883-6346.
‘Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About CBD But Were Afraid to Ask’
Ananda Yoga is pleased to announce a free workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Ananda Yoga. The workshop is titled “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About CBD But Were Afraid to Ask.” The workshop will cover the history of the use of hemp oil for healing, the benefits of CBD oil, the quality differences in products on the market and help educate people on the myriad of misinformation circulating about CBD. The workshop will be taught by Teri Michel, who is a Licensed Massage Therapist & Certified Ayurvedic Health Educator. She has been working with essential oils since 2009 and recently completed a certification on the endoCannabinoid system and CBD. For more Information, please call 941-875-8582. Ananda Yoga is at 13035 Tamiami Trail, Ste E, North Port.
Back To School Bash
Enjoy appetizers, face painting, Kona Ice treats and a water slide at the Back To School Bash at Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 15. Oneblood will also be onsite for blood donations. This event is free and open to the public but we do ask that you bring a school supply item listed as a donation for the local Charlotte Education Foundation. Supplies needed are pens and pencils, markers, backpacks, folders, notebooks, loose leaf paper and loose leaf binders. RSVP by Aug. 9 by calling 941-624-5966. For more information, visit greystonehealth.com
Pirate Treasure Trot 5K
This 5K race is held as a fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams at Port Charlotte High School on Aug. 17. The 5K course is flat and winding, multi-surface, with the start and finish on the paved track. The course includes some grass fields, paved sidewalks, parking, and driveways on and surrounding the Port Charlotte High School Campus and the Charlotte County Technical Center. The 1-mile fun run will be on the track and grass fields on the Port Charlotte High School Campus. This year’s race shirt will be made from a microfiber performance material. www.runsignup.com/Race/FL/PortCharlotte/PirateTreasureTrot5K.
‘Remember the Fallen’ 5K & 10K Memorial Run
The NPFR Honor Guard will host their 9th Annual “Remember the Fallen” 5K & 10K Memorial Run on Sept. 7 at 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Inspired by the events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, this will be a day to remember, honor and support the first responders and members of the armed services who protect and serve our community and country every day. runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/RemembertheFallen 5KMemorialRun.
Venice Triathlon 2019
A great family event where you will swim parallel with the shore in the Gulf of Mexico, bike on smooth, closed Harbor Drive, run on paved roads and sidewalks through Maxine Barritt Park to Caspersen beach will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. All racers must be annual USAT members or purchase one-day membership day of the race. Photo ID required for race bags/timing chips. Swim 400 meters, bike 11.5 miles and run 5K. For more information, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/FL/Venice/Triathlon.
Frantz EyeCare Day of Giving Back
Frantz EyeCare announces its fourth annual Day of Giving Back-scheduled for Oct. 4, when deserving individuals will receive the gift of sight, compliments of Frantz EyeCare. This is the fourth year Frantz EyeCare has participated in Mission Cataract, a program that provides free Cataract Surgery to deserving patients whose vision has been affected by cataracts and cannot afford to pay for the procedure to remove them. Surgeries will be performed at the Suncoast Surgery Center in Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-418-0999 or learn more at BetterVision.net.
Golf tournament to raise money for scholarship funds
The second annual APWA/PRES joint golf tournament will be held with registration and continental breakfast at 7 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice. Raffle tickets, mulligans and 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase. Entry fee is $75 per player which includes continental breakfast, buffet lunch, cart, green fees, range balls, door prize and goodie bag. For more information, contact dpopescu@dkmassoc.com.
