Cooking Heart Healthy Recipes
Eating foods good for your heart doesn’t have to be a punishment. Get some tips, tricks and new recipes to try from our local chef. Lunch provided. 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. RSVP required. Call 941-637-1655 to register.
Infant CPR Class
Caregivers learn how to respond during the first critical minutes of an emergency until a professional arrives. CPR techniques, safety, and accident prevention tips are covered. Parents, grandparents and caregivers are encouraged to attend. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Infant Massage Class
Learn massage techniques to help soothe and relax your infant while promoting bonding time. 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Space is limited. RSVP required. Call 941-766-4414 to register.
Powder Puff Charity Classic Golf Tournament
This is the 41st annual Powder Puff Golf Classic Women's golf tournament. the goal is to provide a fun-filled competitive golf venue for amateur women while supporting community charities. All proceeds from our 2020 tournament will be donated to the local Tidewell Hospice. Feb. 21-23 at Port Charlotte Golf Club, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. 941-661-0626 or powderpuff@gmail.com.
Health & Wellness Fair
Health screening and wellness information by trained professionals at the 8th Annual Health & Wellness Fair, sponsored by Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Brookdale Rotonda, 550 Rotonda Blvd. Services will include hearing, blood sugar testing, dental, veterans information, cancer resources, vision, medical marijuana and more. The Senior Friendship Centers, Area Agency on Aging, Division of Blind Services, Englewood Fire Department and Charlotte County Sheriff’s representative, FISH, Rotonda Neighborhood Watch and Coastal Cruisers will be on hand. There will also be a presentation at 10:30 a.m. called "Eat Right for Life." Prize drawing as well as games of chance and a light lunch will be offered with all proceeds donated to St. David’s Jubilee Center, which provides food and other supplies to under-served families and the homeless of Englewood. 941-698-1198.
Harbor Walk for Hunger
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Charlotte, is holding their 2nd annual Harbor Walk for Hunger at 9 a.m. Feb. 22. Proceeds from the walk will benefit their food pantry which provides healthy, nutritious food to over 500 Charlotte County individuals each month. The walk will begin in the parking lot at Fisherman’s Village and proceed through Gilchrist Park, along the Peace River waterfront, up to Laishley Marina and then back again, in Punta Gorda. The walk is approximately 2 1/2 miles. Each walker is asked to raise a minimum of $20 to enter, although anything more will be greatly appreciated. Monetary donations or non-perishable food items will also be collected at the registration tent for those who may not be able to walk the route. For more information, call 941-625-5262.
Tools to Quit: Free Help to Quit Smoking
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. 2:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Call 866-534-7909 to register.
Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class
Excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. 1:15 p.m. Feb. 25 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose?
If you're considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That's why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com or call 941-766-4564 to schedule a free consultation.
Charlotte County 'Fit for Life' Senior Games 2020
Charlotte County Community Services will host “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2020 from March 1-22. This Olympic style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for senior citizens. The games are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. For information, contact Willie Vails at 941-681-3760, email Willie.Vails@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Senior Care Conference 2020
Helping you and your loved one navigate the complex world of senior care. Caring for the caregiver, organizing legal affairs, making a financial plan, senior care options and more. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 14. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Space is limited. Reserve your seat at www.seniorsource.com or call 941-677-7233.
Punta Gorda Shav-A-Thon — St. Baldrick's Foundation Fundraiser
When you sit in the barber’s chair and put on that cape, you transform into a hero for kids with cancer. As a shavee, you’re not only raising funds researchers depend on to cure childhood cancer — you’re also spreading awareness every time you show off your bald head. Your commitment to shave for the cause raises more than funds and awareness — it shows kids who lost their hair during treatment that you support them, and it brings hope to their families and friends. 2-6 pm. March 14. Celtic Ray Public House, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, go to www.stbaldricks.org/events/puntagorda.
5K Color Run
Relay For Life of North Port is hosting the 5K Color Run at 8 a.m. March 14. The race will take place on North Port High School's campus, beginning and finishing around the football track. Colored powder will be tossed at the start, each mile marker and the finish line. Afterward there will be an after party with refreshments and snacks for participants and some entertaining activities for the younger kids. There will be awards for top male/female overall and for top finishers in age categories. North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. All profits received from this race will go directly toward cancer research through the American Cancer Society. runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/RelayForLifeofNorthPort5KColorRunWalk.
