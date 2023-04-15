Child safety

Child Safety and Wellness Workshops are being conducted in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.

Child Safety and Wellness Workshop

Each class will include information on child safety and wellness including child passenger safety, water safety, nutrition and sleep safely. Technicians will be available to check if car seats are installed properly. There will be a limited number of seats for those who qualify and need a seat.


   

 

