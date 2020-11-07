Pedaling for Parkinson’s

The Punta Gorda YMCA is proud to offer this indoor cycling class for those who have Parkinson’s disease.

Pedaling a bicycle may change the life of someone with Parkinson’s disease. Research conducted at the Cleveland Clinic showed a 35% reduction of symptoms by the simple act of pedaling a bike at a rapid pace. The classes are driven by upbeat music, riding at 80-90 revolutions per minute, and are led by qualified and energized spinning instructors. Participants share a common bond in a socially supportive environment. A signed physician’s consent form is mandatory. Classes are included in YMCA membership fee. Nonmembers will be given a guest pass to try 8 classes.

Classes begin Nov. 30 at The SKY Family YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays. To register, contact Lisa Heid at 941-505-0999 or email lheid@skyymca.org. For more information, visit www.swflymca.org/main/health-innovations.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments