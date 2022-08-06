women and weights

Women on Weights is small-group class at the Punta Gorda YMCA that teaches women proper weight-lifting technique, etiquette and routines.

Charlotte County

‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022Oct. 1-Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration begins Aug. 15. Register at www.Tinyurl.com/2022SeniorGames.


 

