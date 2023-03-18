Taekwondo

Taekwondo classes

Taekwondo can improve self-confidence, flexibility, coordination and balance. Classes will be held March 20-April 14, Mondays and Fridays, at 8:15 a.m. at the Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Call 941-505-0999 to register.


 

