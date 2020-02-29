Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2020
Charlotte County Community Services will host “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2020 from March 1-22. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for senior citizens. The games are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. For information, contact Willie Vails at 941-681-3760, email Willie.Vails@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Cardiac diet nutrition class
Learn heart-healthy, low fat and low sodium food options. The free course is 9 a.m. March 3 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Childbirth and newborn course
This course is a three-part class series on three consecutive Tuesday evenings. You will leave with a better understanding of labor and delivery, the birthing process, anatomy and physiology, birth basics, comfort techniques, hospital procedures and medical interventions. The class is 6 p.m. March 3, 10 and 17 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Ask how you can take this course for free. Register at www.BayfrontBabies.com.
Pregnancy Careline Center presents ‘Gala 2020: Expecting Miracles’
Pregnancy Careline Center will present the annual fundraiser “Gala 2020: Expecting Miracles” taking place at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, on March 3, featuring Amy Ford, author of “A Bump in Life: True Stories of Hope and Courage During an Unplanned Pregnancy.” The Pregnancy Careline Center is the local pregnancy center devoted to guiding women and families through an unplanned pregnancy. They provide free pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, mentoring and parenting education. For more information, call 941-625-5576 or email admin@pregnancycareline.org.
Pulmonary diet nutrition class
Learn how eating habits can affect your breathing at 10 a.m. March 10 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Managing joint pain
Arthritis in the hips and knees is shockingly common, but not very well understood. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis, and more than 50 million adults in the U.S. have some form. Join us to learn the top 10 things you can do if you are experiencing joint pain. Understanding the cause of your pain, and the condition of your joints, goes a long way in developing a care plan. The free class is 2 p.m. March 10 at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, Board Room, 809 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
How’s your balance?
Anyone can lose the ability to balance. Receive an individualized assessment and learn ways to improve balance. Limited time slots available. The free class is at 4:30 p.m. March 10 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Center for Balance Disorders, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Call 941-766-4903 to register.
The Big 3: Do you know what to do?
Early Heart Attack Care, B.E.F.A.S.T. to spot a stroke and hands-only CPR are the big three things you should know about having a heart attacks. Knowing just may help you save someone’s life, possibly even your own. This free course includes hands-on demonstrations. Space is limited. The class is 1 p.m. March 13 at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, fourth floor Conference room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Senior Care Conference 2020
Helping you and your loved one navigate the complex world of senior care. Caring for the caregiver, organizing legal affairs, making a financial plan, senior care options and more. The conference is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Space is limited. Reserve your seat at www.seniorsource.com or call 941-677-7233.
Feet Across Riverwood 5K Walk/Run
Gates are open to all that want to participate in this year’s Feet Across Riverwood 5K Walk/Run timed event. It is a flat and scenic 5K at the Riverwood Community, 4250 Riverwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Join this fun activity March 21 and promote wellness in the community. Proceeds are used to provide free cancer screenings for uninsured and underinsured residents of Charlotte County. Refreshments, music, as well as food trucks will be available to celebrate at the conclusion of the race. Race begins at 8 a.m. at the Riverwood Activity Center, 4250 Riverwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Sign up at www.projectdetect.org.
