Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership meeting
The Charlotte County Tobacco Free Partnership will meet at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 26 via video conferencing. To register, visit bit.ly/TFPJanuary2021 or call 941-777-3945. The meeting is free and open to the public. The partnership is committed to education others about tobacco use, helping protect kids from tobacco and strengthening local policies, especially those that protect the public from secondhand smoke.
