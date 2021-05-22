Alzheimer’s Association program to help dementia caregivers plan for the future
When it comes to dementia caregiving, planning ahead can seem a daunting task. In the hopes of making it easier, the Alzheimer’s Association will present “The Proactive Path,” a virtual program to address how to prepare for the future while caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. The program, as part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s ongoing “Ask the Expert” series, will offer helpful insight into such topics as legal and financial planning, identifying a care team and navigating the overall caregiving experience. Featured guest speakers will include Jason Penrod, elder law attorney and founder of Family Elder Law; Cynthia Perthuis, area owner of Senior Care Authority; and Sue Ryan, author of “Our Journey of Love: 5 Steps to Navigate Your Caregiving Journey.” The free program will begin at 1 p.m. May 25. Register by calling the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or by visiting bit.ly/ProactivePath. To learn more about additional free programming from the Alzheimer’s Association, visit www.alz.org.
Thursday Talks
The Punta Gorda YMCA is excited to introduce a new lecture series called Thursday Talks. In the coming months, various speakers with diverse backgrounds will be stopping by the Punta Gorda YMCA to share a bit about their careers, past or present. 12:30 p.m. May 27: Gary Butler-Military Heritage Museum. June 3: K-9 Officer David Musgrove. June 10: Peace River Wildlife Center. June 17: Air Force Brigadier General Bud Bell. Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The talks are free and open to the public. Sign up by registering at the Punta Gorda YMCA or call 941-505-0999.
‘Art by the disABLEd’Artwork by participants in Lee Health’s Arts in Healthcare program — “Art by the disABLEd” — will be on display through May 30 in the Big Arts Dunham Family Gallery, 900 Dunlop Road, Sanibel. Art by the disABLEd is a program for individuals with disabilities who are looking for showcase and exhibition opportunities for their creative works. You can also experience the show from the comfort of your own home by visiting bigarts.org, where you can take a virtual stroll through a high-definition 3D rendering of the gallery. For more information, call 239-395-0900. Arts in Healthcare is a nationwide movement that links the expressive arts with the healing arts and brings these into the mainstream of the traditional health care to promote the well-being of those who are ill and their caregivers. It integrates the expressive arts in all forms into the health care setting to provide creative outlets for patients, families and staff.
Kids’ Summer Beach RunsThe popular Kids’ Summer Beach Runs begin June 8. These free one-mile fun runs are Tuesdays and Wednesdays in June and July. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. and races kick off at 6:30 p.m. Each Tuesday, from June 8 to July 27, meet near the playground at Siesta Beach. Each Wednesday from June 9 to July 28, meet near the Venice Fishing Pier. Registration is required on-site. All fun-run participants will receive a ribbon for finishing each race and after four runs each participant will earn a T-shirt and a discount coupon for New Balance shoes. For more information call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net. During inclement weather, please call the contact center for up-to-date event information.
Senior Care ConferenceGain the knowledge and understanding to easily navigate the complex world of senior care. The event is free. Space is limited so make sure to get your tickets early at bit.ly/3end4wI. The conference is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12 at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
Parkinson’s Expo isvirtualThe fourth annual Parkinson’s Expo is the signature educational event presented by Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s. This year the Parkinson’s Expo is going virtual, starting 9 a.m. June 12. This will allow us to educate, empower, and engage the Parkinson’s community from safety and the comfort of their own home, no matter the location. The expo features several presenters who are nationally renowned Parkinson’s experts, and it’s free to attend. Registration is required at www.neurochallenge.org/expo.html or by calling 941-926-6413.
