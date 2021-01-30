Pedal for purpose
Pedal for purpose at the 6th Annual SKY YMCA Spin-a-Thon, from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 6. Choose to ride for 1,2,3 up to 4 hours. Enjoy team teaching, great music and raffles all while enjoying a beautiful view of the Peace River. The cost is $30 per hour or $110 for all hours. Net proceeds will be utilized to purchase equipment necessary to bring the Parkinson’s program “Rock Steady Boxing” to the Punta Gorda YMCA. Bayfront Community Event Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Register at bit.ly/39jXjnR.
Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul District hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County. The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St. Maximilian Kolbe and San Antonio) provided substantial levels of assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, furniture, and some financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness. All are invited to help by participating in the 12th annual Walk for the Poor, which begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The walk will proceed along the Trabue Harbor Walkway or across the northbound U.S. 41 bridge, if you prefer. All the money raised stays in Charlotte County. For more information, call 917-549-0555; to register or donate visit svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on “Walk for the Poor.”
Kiwanis Shoes for KidsThe Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
