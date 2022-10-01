'A Brain-Computer' technology presentation

What if you could control digital devices by using just the power of thought? That's the incredible promise behind the Stentrode, an implantable brain-computer interface that collects and wirelessly transmits information directly from the brain, without the need for open surgery. Neurotech entrepreneur, Tom Oxley describes the intricacies of this breakthrough technology, which is currently enrolling participants in human trials. Bring any questions you have about computers and technology for the Charlotte County Computer Group to answer at 6 p.m. Oct. 4. This will be followed by the presentation “A Brain-Computer.” Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-585-0356 or http://cccgc.info.


 

