Autism screening for young children
Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to age 5.
The next screening will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 21 at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road, suite 102, Fort Myers.
A physician referral is not required. To schedule a screening, call 239-343-6838.
‘Art by the disABLEd’Artwork by participants in Lee Health’s Arts in Healthcare program — “Art by the disABLEd” — will be on display through May 30 in the Big Arts Dunham Family Gallery, 900 Dunlop Road, Sanibel. Art by the disABLEd is a program for individuals with disabilities who are looking for showcase and exhibition opportunities for their creative works. You can also experience the show from the comfort of your own home by visiting bigarts.org, where you can take a virtual stroll through a high-definition 3D rendering of the gallery. For more information, call 239-395-0900. Arts in Healthcare is a nationwide movement that links the expressive arts with the healing arts and brings these into the mainstream of the traditional health care to promote the well-being of those who are ill and their caregivers. It integrates the expressive arts in all forms into the health care setting to provide creative outlets for patients, families and staff.
Senior Care ConferenceGain the knowledge and understanding to navigate the complex world of senior care. The event is free. Space is limited so make sure to get your tickets early at https://bit.ly/3end4wI. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 12 at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
Chronic Disease Self-Management Program — ‘It’s All About You’Lee Health Solutions, a department of Lee Health, is offering “It’s All About You” — a research based Chronic Disease Self-Management program originally developed at Stanford University Patient Education Research Center. The program is designed for people 18 years of age or older with chronic health conditions to help them learn ways to better manage their chronic conditions and the symptoms that often accompany chronic health conditions. The virtual workshop is two hours once a week for six weeks, beginning May 18, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information or to register, call 239-343-9264.
Lee Health offers free workshop on HIV self-managementThe six-week workshop is focused on education and awareness. Participants will learn how to live with a chronic condition, manage medications, understand the benefits of exercise, make smarter decisions related to healthy eating, work more effectively with health professionals, understand ways to manage difficult emotions and improve your sleep through different methods and tools. The virtual workshop starts May 19 and runs through June 23. For more information or to register, call 239-343-9264.
