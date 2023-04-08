Dance as exercise

Dance 2 B Fit uses choreographed dance with movement and strengthening to workout every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer.

Muddy Kids Family Obstacle Mud Run

A 1.5-2.2-mile family obstacle mud run for kids ages 5-15 and their families. Get ready to climb, jump, slide or crawl through 15 fun obstacles. 8 a.m.-noon April 9. Gates open at 7 a.m. The Farm, 1447-2351, Punta Gorda. Register at www.muddykids.us/events/punta-gorda.


   

 

